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Indian national injured in Riyadh airport attack dies, Embassy confirms

Embassy assures support for repatriation after Indian dies in Riyadh attack

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian Embassy monitors condition of 11 injured in Riyadh airport attack
Indian Embassy monitors condition of 11 injured in Riyadh airport attack

An Indian national injured in the attack on Riyadh airport on October 10 has died, the Embassy of India in Riyadh has confirmed.

The strike killed 12 people and injured more than 300, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a decisive response against Yemen’s Houthi movement on Sunday.

The coalition blamed the Iran-backed group for the attack, describing it as a “full-fledged war crime”. A diplomatic source attributed the strike to a missile.

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In an update, the Indian Embassy said it was in touch with the deceased’s family and would provide all support to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains.

The Embassy conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the family.

11 Indians injured in Riyadh airport attack

The Embassy said it had been following up on the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which left 12 people dead and more than 300 injured.

Eleven Indians were among those injured. Embassy officials have contacted local authorities and hospital officials to enquire about their well-being.

The Embassy said it would provide further updates as they became available.

Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia advised to remain vigilant

In a separate advisory, the Embassy urged all Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors when necessary, and follow instructions issued by local authorities through official channels.

Indian nationals were also strongly advised not to circulate or repost videos or news related to the ongoing events.

The Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah, along with their outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally. They will issue further updates and advisories as necessary.

Indian nationals requiring assistance can contact the 24-hour Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) helpline on the toll-free number 8002471234.

The Indian community has been advised to follow the Embassy’s official social media accounts for updates:

  • X: @IndianEmbRiyadh

  • Facebook: IndiainSaudiArabia

  • Instagram: indianembriyadh

  • LinkedIn: Embassy of India in Riyadh

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