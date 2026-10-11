Saudi Arabia confirms 12 deaths and 309 injuries, including several critical cases
Dubai: An Egyptian flight attendant working for Saudi airline flynas has been identified as one of the 12 people killed in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10.
Azza Ramzi Mohamed Hassan, 28, reportedly sustained severe injuries during the attack before succumbing to them, according to Egyptian media reports.
Her reported death came during an attack that killed four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents, while 309 other people were injured, some critically.
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed the casualty figures in a statement issued following the attack, identifying the nationalities of those killed.
The foreign victims included two Bangladeshis and one person each from Egypt, the United States, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan.
GACA did not publicly identify the Egyptian victim by name in the statement. The flight attendant's identity and employment with flynas were reported separately by media outlets.
Hundreds injured in airport attack
The Saudi aviation authority said the attack struck King Khalid International Airport on Saturday afternoon, causing casualties and property damage.
Of the 309 people injured, several remained in critical condition and were receiving medical treatment at hospitals.
Authorities were continuing to assess the extent of the damage to airport facilities.
Airport operations were temporarily suspended following the attack while officials assessed the damage and checked the safety of the facilities.
The attack also prompted widespread flight disruptions, adding to mounting concerns over the safety of civilian aviation in the region.
Coalition condemns attack
The Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen condemned the strike, accusing the Houthi group of carrying out a terrorist attack against civilian infrastructure.
Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki called the attack a war crime under international humanitarian law and pledged a firm response in accordance with the rules governing armed conflict.
The strike followed earlier attacks on the Riyadh airport and a Saudia aircraft, which had already caused deaths and injuries.