Flynas mourns Egyptian flight attendant killed in Riyadh airport attack

Hassan's reported death came amid an attack at the airport that killed 12 people
Saudi airline flynas has mourned the death of its Egyptian flight attendant Azza Ramzy Mohamed Hassan, who died on Saturday, October 10, following an incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
In a post on X, the airline said Hassan was in the airport terminal carrying out her work duties when the incident occurred.
The airline paid tribute to Hassan, expressing appreciation for her dedication and commitment throughout her career and the positive impression she left on her colleagues.
flynas extended its condolences to her family, loved ones and colleagues, praying for mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and patience and solace for those mourning her loss.
Hassan's reported death came amid an attack at the airport that killed 12 people, including four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents, while 309 others were injured, some critically.
The 28-year-old Egyptian flight attendant was reported to have sustained severe injuries during the attack before succumbing to them, according to Egyptian media reports.