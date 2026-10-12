Flynas mourns Egyptian flight attendant killed in Riyadh airport attack

In a post on X, the airline said Hassan was in the airport terminal carrying out her work duties when the incident occurred.

Saudi airline flynas has mourned the death of its Egyptian flight attendant Azza Ramzy Mohamed Hassan, who died on Saturday, October 10, following an incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

flynas extended its condolences to her family, loved ones and colleagues, praying for mercy and forgiveness for the deceased and patience and solace for those mourning her loss.

The airline paid tribute to Hassan, expressing appreciation for her dedication and commitment throughout her career and the positive impression she left on her colleagues.

The 28-year-old Egyptian flight attendant was reported to have sustained severe injuries during the attack before succumbing to them, according to Egyptian media reports.

Hassan's reported death came amid an attack at the airport that killed 12 people, including four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents, while 309 others were injured, some critically.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.