Check before leaving home: Verify your flight status directly with the operating airline, even if you have a confirmed booking.

Allow extra airport time: Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by your airline. flydubai recommends allowing four hours for departures from Dubai.

Complete online check-in: Use the airline's online check-in facility where available.

Keep contact details updated: Ensure your mobile number and email address are correct in your booking so airlines can send disruption alerts.

Check connecting flights: If travelling through another Gulf airport, confirm that onward services are operating.

Reconfirm Saudi travel arrangements: Check whether your departure airport is Riyadh, Dammam or Qassim, particularly if travelling with Saudia or flyadeal.

Monitor official updates: Follow airline and airport announcements rather than relying solely on third-party flight trackers.