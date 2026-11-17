Etihad extends Riyadh and Dammam cancellations
Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on its Abu Dhabi–Riyadh and Abu Dhabi–Dammam routes through November 19, while Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia continue to report a mixed picture of operating and cancelled flights to the Kingdom.
Regional security concerns have also intensified, with fresh incidents reported around the Strait of Hormuz and Bahrain.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Gulf airspace warning, while several international carriers are delaying the restoration of Dubai services. Some flights are operating normally, but passengers should not assume that a confirmed booking guarantees departure as scheduled.
The regional security situation remains volatile as the United States increases its military presence in the Middle East.
US Vice-President JD Vance has said President Donald Trump will not allow the conflict with Iran to become a 'forever war', even as Washington deploys a third aircraft carrier to the region.
Meanwhile, reports of new US intelligence assessments suggesting Iran could be developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials with a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington have added to concerns. US officials remain divided over whether Tehran has the capability or intention to carry out such an attack.
Strait of Hormuz incident raises maritime concerns
A tanker was reportedly attacked approximately seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, leaving the vessel disabled and triggering an engine-room fire.
The incident involved the Panama-flagged LPG tanker Tara Gas, which was carrying 24 Indian sailors. India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways confirmed that all 25 crew members were safe and had suffered no injuries following the November 16 attack.
Explosions reported in Bahrain
Explosions were heard in Bahrain's capital, Manama, on Tuesday after residents received mobile-phone alerts warning of a potential threat.
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior urged residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow official updates. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched a drone attack targeting a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base.
These developments add to the security concerns affecting aviation and maritime operations across the Gulf.
UAE-Iran flights: Iranian airlines remain suspended
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The suspension affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines.
Passengers holding bookings with these airlines should contact their travel providers to arrange rebooking or refunds.
UAE-Israel flights: Different airlines, different schedules
Direct services between the UAE and Israel remain subject to security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Dubai–Tel Aviv flights remain suspended through at least late November.
Emirates: Dubai–Tel Aviv services and related codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad Airways: Continues to operate direct Abu Dhabi–Tel Aviv flights.
El Al and Arkia: Israeli carriers continue to face delays or suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
Saudi Arabia remains a particularly disrupted market for UAE-based travellers. Riyadh and Dammam are among the routes facing significant restrictions, although selected services to Jeddah, Madinah and other Saudi destinations continue to operate.
Etihad Airways
The Abu Dhabi-based airline has confirmed the following changes:
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Jeddah: EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 are scheduled to operate. Other Abu Dhabi–Jeddah services are listed as operating as scheduled.
Emirates
The Dubai-based airline's November 17 flight information shows:
Dubai–Dammam: Flight-status information unavailable.
Dubai–Riyadh: Flight-status information unavailable.
Dubai–Jeddah: EK805 is in flight and EK803 is scheduled.
Dubai–Madinah: EK807 and EK2537 have arrived, while EK809 is scheduled.
The absence of flight-status information for Riyadh and Dammam should not automatically be interpreted as a cancellation. Passengers should check their individual bookings.
flydubai
The airline continues to operate a mixed schedule across Saudi Arabia, with some flights cancelled and others operating.
Abha: FZ813 cancelled.
Dammam: FZ883 arrived; FZ869 and FZ867 cancelled; FZ863 estimated.
Gassim: FZ871 scheduled.
Ha'il: FZ925 scheduled.
Jeddah: FZ831 arrived; FZ909 and FZ829 scheduled.
Riyadh: FZ847 and FZ855 cancelled.
Tabuk: FZ881 scheduled.
Taif: FZ873 scheduled.
Madinah: FZ897, FZ8387 and FZ827 listed.
Flight-status information was unavailable for AlUla, Gizan, Hofuf, Jouf, Nejran, Neom, Qaisumah, The Red Sea International Airport and Yanbu.
Air Arabia
The Sharjah-based airline has also cancelled selected Saudi services.
Sharjah–Abha: G9195 cancelled.
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9151 cancelled; G9154 listed as scheduled.
Services to Dammam, Gassim, Ha'il, Jeddah, Madinah and Tabuk continue to operate. Al Jouf, Jizan and Taif are listed as not operating. Passengers should verify individual flight details before travelling.
IndiGo: Jeddah and Madinah flights suspended through November 21; Riyadh and Dammam through November 30.
Air India and Air India Express: Available notice lists suspensions to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam through November 14. No extension confirmed.
Akasa Air: Riyadh and Jeddah flights suspended through November 30. Full refunds or free rescheduling available.
Qatar Airways: Daily Riyadh flights resumed November 13 and Dammam services November 14. Abha and Taif remain suspended.
Oman Air: Selective schedule disruptions and rerouting continue.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended through December 12.
British Airways: London–Riyadh resumption postponed until January 11, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights temporarily suspended, with no confirmed resumption date.
Delta Air Lines: Planned Atlanta–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18; Dammam flights until November 30.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.
Singapore Airlines: Singapore–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 28, 2027.
Saudia and flyadeal are operating some Riyadh services through Qassim Airport, with bus transfers between Qassim and Riyadh.
Passengers using this arrangement should confirm their airport, ground-transfer arrangements and departure times directly with the airline.
SpiceJet Dubai flights:
SpiceJet passengers travelling from Dubai to India are facing reported operational disruptions following the suspension of ground-handling services and check-in counters at Dubai International Airport on November 17 over unpaid dues.
The following Dubai departures are listed as cancelled for Tuesday:
Dubai-Mumbai
Dubai-Amritsar
Dubai - Jaipur
Dubai-New Delhi
Passengers should contact SpiceJet and their travel agents to confirm their flight arrangements before travelling to DXB.
Etihad reports operational delays
Two Etihad flights were listed as delayed on November 17 for operational reasons:
EY441: Manila to Abu Dhabi.
EY153: Abu Dhabi to Vienna.
Passengers should check the latest departure and arrival information before travelling to the airport.
US flight operations recovering after nationwide ground stop
Air traffic across the United States is gradually returning to normal following a nationwide ground stop on November 13.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a technical problem involving its telecommunications network affected communications and radar systems at multiple air traffic control centres. The disruption prompted a nationwide ground stop as a precaution.
The FAA said the network had stabilised and flights had resumed, but airlines were still working through the resulting cancellations, aircraft positioning and crew scheduling issues. The agency said there was no indication of a cyberattack.
International travel advisories: What governments are saying
Travel advisories remain important for UAE residents planning trips across the region. Several governments have warned of the possibility of sudden security escalation, airport disruption and airspace closures.
United States: Level 3 – Reconsider travel
The US State Department maintains a Level 3 advisory for the UAE, citing terrorism and armed conflict. Its October 23 update also highlights potential armed attacks and security concerns involving US interests in the region.
United Kingdom
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) says the Middle East remains deeply unpredictable, with a high risk of sudden escalation. British nationals should prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
For Saudi Arabia, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to most of the country and all travel within 10km of the Yemen border. It also warns of threats to airports and further flight disruption.
Canada: Exercise a high degree of caution
Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation. It warns that missile and drone activity can cause flight cancellations and other travel disruption, and advises following local authorities' instructions.
Australia: Exercise a high degree of caution – UAE
Australia's Smartraveller advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of terrorism threats and unpredictable regional security conditions. It recommends following local warning systems and avoiding military facilities, government buildings and energy infrastructure.
For Saudi Arabia, Australia maintains a do not travel advisory. It specifically warns against travel to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Abha International Airport, citing security incidents and significant aviation disruption.
European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
EASA extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin for the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman on November 16, keeping it active until January 31, 2027. The advisory covers the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman at all altitudes and flight levels. The agency has not changed its existing recommendations.
Dubai's winter flight schedule is also being reshaped as international airlines reassess their return dates.
Airlines planning to resume Dubai services
Lufthansa: Munich–Dubai services are scheduled to restart on November 25, with five weekly flights.
Eurowings: Berlin–Dubai services are scheduled to resume daily on November 25.
Austrian Airlines: The previously announced Vienna–Dubai resumption date is December 12, subject to the airline's latest operational schedule.
Lufthansa Group has confirmed that all its Dubai flights remain suspended through November 24. Its latest update also says Frankfurt–Dubai and SWISS Zurich–Dubai services will remain suspended through the winter schedule ending March 27, 2027.
Airlines that have already resumed Dubai services
British Airways: Continues daily London Heathrow–Dubai flights.
Philippine Airlines: Resumed Dubai services on October 21, joining Cebu Pacific on the Dubai–Manila route.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens–Dubai services.
Airlines with extended Dubai suspensions
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30.
Luxair: Return to Dubai postponed until February 2027 at the earliest.
The return of some European services is expected to add flight capacity to Dubai as the winter travel season gathers pace. However, passengers should distinguish between announced resumption dates and flights that are actually available for booking.
With airlines continuing to revise schedules, passengers should take the following precautions:
Check before leaving home: Verify your flight status directly with the operating airline, even if you have a confirmed booking.
Allow extra airport time: Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by your airline. flydubai recommends allowing four hours for departures from Dubai.
Complete online check-in: Use the airline's online check-in facility where available.
Keep contact details updated: Ensure your mobile number and email address are correct in your booking so airlines can send disruption alerts.
Check connecting flights: If travelling through another Gulf airport, confirm that onward services are operating.
Reconfirm Saudi travel arrangements: Check whether your departure airport is Riyadh, Dammam or Qassim, particularly if travelling with Saudia or flyadeal.
Monitor official updates: Follow airline and airport announcements rather than relying solely on third-party flight trackers.
Keep alternative arrangements in mind: If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline or travel agent about rebooking, refunds and alternative connections.