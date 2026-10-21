Travel advisories issued for Saudi routes; cancellations and delays persist.
Flights from the UAE continue to face disruption on Wednesday, October 21, as airlines adjust services amid escalating regional security tensions. Several flights to Saudi Arabia have been cancelled, while delays have been reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi (AUH).
Flydubai has cancelled multiple services to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha, while Emirates has listed cancellations on its Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam routes. Etihad Airways has also cancelled services between Abu Dhabi and the three Saudi cities through October 24. Air Arabia flights from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are affected on several regional and international routes.
Passengers travelling to Iran and Israel should also check directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport. Flight schedules can change at short notice, and travellers should confirm their flight status, departure time and any rebooking arrangements before setting off.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai. Passengers should contact their airline for rebooking or refunds.
Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain affected following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice. Passengers should check with their airline before travelling.
Regional security tensions continue to affect travel planning as Saudi Arabia reports drone interceptions and international partners announce additional defencive support for the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted five drones on Wednesday amid rising regional tensions, while Kuwait reaffirmed its support for Riyadh. In Yemen, an attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a residential area in Taiz killed two teenage girls. The US has pledged logistical support for Saudi Arabia, while the UK is expanding defensive assistance, including potential air patrols to intercept missiles and drones.
UK: Advises against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia and all travel within 10km of the Yemen border.
US: Advises travellers to reconsider visiting Saudi Arabia because of missile and drone threats, armed conflict and terrorism, and advises against travel to the Yemen border.
Australia: Advises against all travel to Saudi Arabia, including for religious purposes.
Canada: Advises against non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia and all travel to Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.
India: The Indian Consulate in Jeddah advises nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, to check flight arrangements before travelling as disruptions continue despite Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam airports remaining operational.
Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia should monitor official advisories, follow instructions from local authorities and prepare for possible delays, cancellations or extended stays.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Zayed International Airport has reported delays on selected arrivals. Passengers should check the airport's live flight information page for changes before travelling.
Kathmandu (KTM): Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L044, codeshared as EY1385, was scheduled for 1.05pm, with a revised arrival time of 1.55pm. Status: delayed.
Vienna (VIE): Etihad Airways flight EY154, codeshared as JU8701, was scheduled for 6.15pm, with a revised arrival time of 7.15pm. Status: delayed.
Bangkok (BKK): Etihad Airways flight EY406, with codeshares VN3726, UX2733, PG4015, MS8130 and GA9378, was scheduled to depart at 8.35am. Check the airport's live departure board for the latest status.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Dubai International Airport's flight board lists delays and cancellations affecting several airlines and destinations. The updates below cover SpiceJet, IndiGo and other services displayed on the airport board. Flydubai's wider operational update is covered separately in the airline section.
SpiceJet passengers travelling from Dubai to India are facing delays on several services. One flight to Mumbai is listed as cancelled, while two other services have been rescheduled to the following day.
Kochi (COK): SG 5118 — scheduled for 3.15am, revised to 9.20am; delayed.
Mumbai (BOM): SG 5060 — scheduled for 11am, revised to 10.02pm; delayed.
Mumbai (BOM): SG 5113 — scheduled for 2.40pm; cancelled.
Jaipur (JAI): SG 5157 — scheduled for 9.45am on October 21, revised to 3.57am on October 22; delayed.
Kozhikode (CCJ): SG 5154 — scheduled for 9.10pm on October 21, revised to 8.12am on October 22; delayed.
Passengers should confirm revised departure times directly with SpiceJet before travelling to the airport, particularly if their flight has been moved to the following day.
New Delhi (DEL): Flight 6E 1461 — scheduled for 10.50am, revised to 11.22am; delayed.
The airport board also shows the following updates for individual flights:
Hargeisa: FZ 662, codeshared as EK 2183 — cancelled.
Jeddah: FZ 832, codeshared as EK 2259 — delayed, with a revised time of 12.28pm.
Almaty: FZ 1736, codeshared as EK 2139 — delayed, with a revised time of 12.17pm.
Saint Petersburg: FZ 992 — delayed, with a revised time of 11.26am.
Minsk: FZ 1716 — delayed, with a revised time of 11.27am.
Mineralnye Vody: Azimuth Airlines flight A4 6287 — delayed, with a revised time of 10.48am.
Sialkot: FZ 338, codeshared as EK 2115 — delayed, with a revised time of 9.52am.
Jeddah: FZ 920, codeshared as EK 2493 — delayed, with a revised time of 9.52am.
Dushanbe: FZ 794, codeshared as EK 2329 — delayed, with a revised time of 9.54am.
Jeddah: FZ 910, codeshared as EK 2335 — delayed, with a revised time of 5.54pm.
Dammam: FZ 884, codeshared as EK 2461 — cancelled.
These are individual flight-board updates and should not be interpreted as airport-wide cancellations. Passengers should check their specific flight number and terminal before leaving for DXB.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah through Saturday, October 24, citing regional disruption.
The affected services include:
Dammam: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam through October 24.
Riyadh: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh through October 24.
Jeddah: EY601 and EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah, and EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi, through October 24.
Etihad says the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers should check their flight status at etihad.com and contact the airline for assistance with rebooking or other arrangements.
Emirates has listed cancellations on its Dubai services to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah. The airline's published information identifies the following affected flights.
Dubai–Riyadh
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818.
Dubai–Dammam
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821.
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828 and EK822.
Dubai–Jeddah
Dubai to Jeddah: EK801, EK805 and EK803.
Jeddah to Dubai: EK802, EK806 and EK804.
The supplied schedule also lists Emirates services EK807, EK2537 and EK809 from Dubai to Madinah, and EK808, EK2538 and EK810 from Madinah to Dubai. Passengers should verify the status of each service before departure; a listing alone does not confirm that a flight is operating.
Emirates has separately suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. Customers affected by the suspension are advised to contact their travel agent or Emirates for the latest information and assistance.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Flydubai's own flight-status information lists cancellations on several services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, October 21. Other flights are listed as arrived, in flight, estimated or scheduled.
Dubai to Abha: FZ 811 — cancelled.
Abha to Dubai: FZ 812 — cancelled.
Dubai to Riyadh: FZ 847, FZ 841 and FZ 855 — cancelled.
Riyadh to Dubai: FZ 848, FZ 842 and FZ 856 — cancelled.
Dubai to Dammam: FZ 883, FZ 869, FZ 863 and FZ 867 — cancelled.
Dammam to Dubai: FZ 884, FZ 870, FZ 864 and FZ 868 — cancelled.
Gassim
Dubai to Gassim: FZ 8443 and FZ 875 — estimated.
Gassim to Dubai: FZ 8444 — scheduled; FZ 876 — estimated.
Jeddah
Dubai to Jeddah: FZ 919 and FZ 831 — arrived; FZ 909 — estimated; FZ 829 and FZ 807 — scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai: FZ 920 — in flight; FZ 832 and FZ 910 — estimated; FZ 830 — scheduled.
Madinah
Dubai to Madinah: FZ 897 — estimated; FZ 8387 and FZ 827 — scheduled.
Madinah to Dubai: FZ 828 — arrived; FZ 898 — estimated; FZ 8388 — scheduled.
Tabuk
Dubai to Tabuk: FZ 881 — scheduled.
Tabuk to Dubai: FZ 882 — check directly with flydubai for the latest status.
Flydubai's website showed no flight-status information for the following Dubai routes on October 21:
Gizan (GIZ)
Ha'il (HAS)
Hofuf (HOF)
Jouf (AJF)
Nejran (EAM)
Neom (NUM)
Qaisumah (AQI)
Taif (TIF)
The Red Sea (RSI)
Yanbu (YNB)
A lack of information does not confirm that a flight is operating or cancelled. Passengers should contact flydubai directly before travelling.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
Air Arabia has listed cancellations on several services from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Passengers should confirm their flight status and alternative arrangements directly with the airline.
The following services are listed as cancelled:
Chattogram: 3L061 from Abu Dhabi and 3L062 from Chattogram.
Cairo–Sphinx: 3L383 from Abu Dhabi and 3L384 from Cairo–Sphinx.
Kuwait: 3L020 from Abu Dhabi and 3L021 from Kuwait.
The supplied flight-status information lists the following cancellations:
Abha: G9195 and G9196.
Riyadh: G9151 and G9154 from Sharjah; G9152 and G9155 from Riyadh.
Tabuk: G9191 from Sharjah and G9192 from Tabuk.
Kuwait: G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah; G9069 and G9125 from Kuwait.
Malé: G9093 from Sharjah and G9094 from Malé.
Kathmandu: G91830 from Sharjah and G91831 from Kathmandu.
Islamabad: 9P743 from Sharjah.
Karachi: G9546 from Sharjah and G9547 from Karachi.
Doha: G9040 from Sharjah and G9041 from Doha.
Moscow–Domodedovo: G9956 from Sharjah; G9957, G9959 and G9806 are also listed among the affected services.
Yekaterinburg: G9960 from Sharjah.
Chattogram: G9341 from Sharjah and G9342 from Chattogram.
Dhaka: G9571 from Sharjah and G9572 from Dhaka.
Passengers should check directly with Air Arabia for confirmation of cancellations, refund eligibility and alternative travel arrangements.
Important: Flight schedules remain subject to change. Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest information.
Regional disruption has prompted several other airlines to adjust their Saudi Arabia services. The following information reflects the supplied airline updates and should be reconfirmed with each carrier.
Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam are suspended through October 24. Eligible passengers may request a one-time complimentary date change or a refund for cancelled flights, subject to the airlines' conditions.
IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah are cancelled through October 24.
Akasa Air: Flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah are suspended through October 27. Affected passengers may request a full refund or reschedule without additional charges, subject to the airline's terms.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh and Dammam flights suspended through October 24; Jeddah services reduced from seven to four daily flights.
Oman Air: Riyadh flights suspended until October 22.
SalamAir: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled through October 31.
Gulf Air: Flights after October 18 were reported to be operating as scheduled following earlier Riyadh cancellations.
Malaysia Airlines: Flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah resumed on October 18 following a safety review.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended through October 24.
British Airways: Limited Riyadh service scheduled to resume on November 3, with one daily flight.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended through January 31, 2027.
Delta Air Lines: Launch of Atlanta–Riyadh flights postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa Group: Riyadh flights suspended through November 18 and Dammam services through November 30. Eurowings is scheduled to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled through October 31.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights suspended through November 29.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled through December 2.
Lufthansa Group: Dubai–Munich flights resume October 25, Dubai–Frankfurt on October 26, with services gradually increasing.
SWISS: Zurich–Dubai flights due to resume October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai services from Berlin and Stuttgart begin November 1; Cologne/Bonn flights resume November 3.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna–Dubai flights scheduled to resume December 12.
Abu Dhabi: Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian and Edelweiss services remain suspended through October 24; Eurowings services are also suspended until then.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai–Manila services have resumed.
Wizz Air: Selected Abu Dhabi routes postponed until January 10, 2027; Jordan flights suspended through October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 cancelled through December 1.
British Airways: Dubai services scheduled to resume November 3; Abu Dhabi services suspended until winter 2027–28.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights cancelled through January 31, 2027; rebooking, rerouting and refunds are available.
UK: Removed its broader warning against all but essential travel to the UAE but continues to flag possible flight and airspace disruption.
US: UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel.
Australia: Advises reconsidering the need to travel to the UAE.
Canada: Advises a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
EASA: Conflict-zone bulletin extended through November 16, 2026, covering the UAE and several other Gulf countries.
Before heading to the airport, passengers should:
Check the airline's website or app for the latest flight status.
Confirm the departure time and terminal, particularly if the flight has been delayed overnight.
Contact the airline or travel agent about rebooking, refunds and alternative routes if a service is cancelled.
Monitor official travel advisories and follow local authority instructions.
Avoid assuming that a flight is operating if the airline's website displays no status information.
UAE flight schedules remain subject to change on Wednesday, October 21, with cancellations affecting multiple Saudi Arabia routes and delays reported on selected flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Flydubai, Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia have published changes affecting several destinations, while SpiceJet passengers are also facing delays and a cancellation on services to India.
Passengers should confirm their individual flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport. Allow extra time for travel and keep checking for updates, as revised departure times and operational arrangements may change at short notice.