UAE flight updates: Today’s cancellations, delays, Dubai route resumptions and Saudi travel alerts

More Europe flights return; PAL resumes Dubai routes, Etihad extends Saudi cancellations
Passengers travelling from the UAE on Friday, October 23, should check for flight changes as regional disruptions continue to affect services to Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv. Dubai International Airport has reported multiple arrival cancellations and delays, while airlines operating from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have also listed schedule changes.
On a positive note, more European flights are set to return to Dubai this month, while Philippine Airlines has resumed its Dubai services. Meanwhile, operations have resumed at Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Airport in Dammam following an attack, although several airlines continue to adjust services to the kingdom.
Not all disruptions are related to the regional security situation; some may be caused by operational, technical or weather-related issues. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before travelling to the airport.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to welcome more European connections, with Lufthansa resuming flights to Munich and Frankfurt on October 25, followed by SWISS services to Zurich on October 27.
Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are returning, with further services launching in the coming weeks.
European flight resumptions
Lufthansa: Dubai–Munich and Dubai–Frankfurt from October 25.
SWISS: Dubai–Zurich from October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai–Berlin, Stuttgart and Cologne-Bonn from November 1.
Austrian Airlines: Dubai–Vienna from December 12.
Philippine Airlines resumes Dubai flights
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has resumed flights to Dubai, joining Cebu Pacific in operating services between Dubai and Manila. Both airlines offer four weekly flights each, providing more options for UAE residents travelling to the Philippines.
The death toll from Wednesday’s attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam has risen to two, including a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident, GACA said. Eight others were injured, including two Indians. GACA confirmed that airport operations have resumed and air traffic has returned to normal.
Separately, Saudi coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said nine drones targeting Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province were intercepted and destroyed.
Flight cancellations continue to affect Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah, with several airlines suspending or reducing services.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai. Passengers should contact their airline for rebooking or refund options.
Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain affected following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice.
Affected passengers should contact their airline or travel agent and confirm their booking status before travelling.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Several arrivals at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi are delayed, affecting Etihad Airways and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services.
Latest arrival delays
Manila: Etihad EY447, scheduled for 10.50am, delayed to 11.35am.
Tel Aviv: Etihad EY610, scheduled for 11.10am, delayed to 12.10pm.
Bangkok: Etihad EY403, scheduled for 12.30pm, delayed to 1pm.
Kathmandu: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L044, scheduled for 1.05pm, delayed to 1.50pm.
Delhi: Etihad EY215, scheduled for 6pm, delayed to 6.35pm.
Bangkok: Etihad EY405, scheduled for 6.30pm, delayed to 7.20pm.
Phuket: Etihad EY417, scheduled for 7.40pm, delayed to 8.20pm.
Seoul: Etihad EY823, scheduled for 11.05pm, delayed to 11.35pm.
Arrival times may change. Passengers should check the latest information with their airline before leaving for the airport.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah through Thursday, November 5, according to the airline update supplied for this report.
Dammam and Riyadh
All listed flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled through November 5.
All listed flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled through November 5.
Jeddah
The following services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah are cancelled through November 5:
EY601 and EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah.
EY602 and EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi.
Etihad flights EY898 from Abu Dhabi to Taipei, scheduled for October 22, and EY899 from Taipei to Abu Dhabi, scheduled for October 23, have been delayed due to Super Typhoon Champi.
Passengers should check their flight status on Etihad’s official website and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive notifications by SMS or email.
Dubai International Airport has reported multiple arrival cancellations and delays on October 23, affecting services from Saudi Arabia, Tel Aviv, Damascus and other destinations.
Not all disruptions are related to regional security developments; some may have operational, technical or other causes.
Dubai airport arrivals: Cancelled flights
The following arrivals are listed as cancelled in the supplied update:
Dammam: flydubai FZ884/Emirates EK2461, FZ870/EK2485 and FZ864/EK2279.
Abha: flydubai FZ816.
Riyadh: flydubai FZ848/Emirates EK2267 and FZ842/EK2487.
Tel Aviv: flydubai FZ1542/Emirates EK2333, FZ1074/EK2121, FZ1550/EK2370, FZ1636/EK2269 and FZ1212/EK2364.
Damascus: flydubai FZ1116/Emirates EK2180.
Jeddah: flyadeal F3 701.
Qaisumah: flydubai FZ948.
Karachi: Airblue PA110.
Codeshare services may appear under more than one flight number.
Saint Petersburg: flydubai FZ992, originally scheduled for 8am, revised to 11.46am.
Minsk: Belavia B2 717, scheduled for 11.10am, revised to 12.08pm.
Tashkent: My Freighter Airlines C6 351, scheduled for 11.30am, revised to 12.40pm.
Dhaka: US-Bangla Airlines BS343, scheduled for 11.30am, revised to 1.37pm.
Moscow (Vnukovo): flydubai FZ970/Emirates EK2145, originally scheduled for 3.50pm, revised to 5.05pm.
Mumbai: SpiceJet SG5060, scheduled for 11am, revised to 11.07pm.
Kozhikode: SpiceJet SG5154, originally scheduled for 9.10pm on October 23, revised to 7.35am on October 24.
Passengers should check the latest flight information with their airline and Dubai Airports before setting out.
Emirates has cancelled all listed flights between Dubai and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah amid regional disruptions. Flights between Dubai and Medina are the only Saudi services shown as having arrived in the airline’s latest update. Emirates has also cancelled two flights between Dubai and Taipei due to weather conditions.
Emirates has cancelled two flights between Dubai and Taipei due to weather conditions.
EK366: Dubai to Taipei — cancelled.
EK367: Taipei to Dubai — cancelled.
Flight EK386 from Dubai to Taipei remained scheduled, while EK387 from Taipei to Dubai had arrived, according to the airline’s update dated October 22.
Passengers affected by the cancellations can check their revised itineraries through Emirates Manage Your Booking.
All listed Emirates flights between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818
All listed services between Dubai and Jeddah have also been cancelled:
Dubai to Jeddah: EK801, EK805 and EK803
Jeddah to Dubai: EK802, EK806 and EK804
Emirates has cancelled all listed services between Dubai and Dammam:
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827, EK825 and EK821
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828, EK826 and EK822
Emirates’ flight-status update shows the following services between Dubai and Medina as having arrived:
Dubai to Medina: EK807, EK2537 and EK809
Medina to Dubai: EK808, EK2538 and EK810
Emirates has suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect until further notice.
Affected customers are advised to contact their travel agent or Emirates’ contact centre, or visit emirates.com, for assistance. Passengers should ensure their contact details are up to date through the airline’s Manage Your Booking service.
What passengers should know: Passengers should check their flight status directly with Emirates before travelling, as schedules and operating conditions may change. The airline’s flight-status page covers Emirates-operated services; customers with connecting flights operated by codeshare partners should check the relevant carrier’s website.
flydubai has cancelled its listed Dubai–Damascus services on October 23. Its flight-status page shows a mix of scheduled, arrived, estimated and in-flight services to Saudi Arabia, while several routes have no status information available.
FZ1115: Dubai to Damascus — cancelled.
FZ1116: Damascus to Dubai — cancelled.
Saudi routes with no status information
No status information is available for several listed flydubai routes, including:
Abha
AlUla
Dammam
Gizan
Ha’il
Hofuf
Nejran
Neom
Qaisumah
Riyadh
Taif
The Red Sea
Yanbu
The absence of status information does not confirm a cancellation. Passengers should verify their individual bookings directly with flydubai.
Dubai–Madinah flights
Dubai to Madinah: FZ897, FZ8387 and FZ827 — scheduled.
Madinah to Dubai: FZ828 — arrived; FZ898 and FZ8388 — scheduled.
Dubai–Jeddah flights
Dubai to Jeddah
FZ919 and FZ831 — arrived.
FZ909 — estimated.
FZ829 and FZ807 — scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai
FZ920 — in flight, with arrival scheduled for 11.03am.
FZ832 — in flight, with arrival scheduled for 12.31pm.
FZ910 — estimated arrival at 4.55pm.
FZ830 and FZ808 — scheduled.
Dubai–Tabuk and Gassim flights
FZ881: Dubai to Tabuk — scheduled.
FZ882: Tabuk to Dubai — scheduled.
FZ871: Dubai to Gassim — scheduled.
FZ872: Gassim to Dubai — arrived.
What passengers should know: flydubai advises passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Check-in counters generally close 60 minutes before departure unless the airline has provided different instructions by SMS or email.
Air Arabia has listed multiple cancellations from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, affecting routes across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.
Baku: 3L730 (Abu Dhabi–Baku) and 3L731 (Baku–Abu Dhabi).
Kuwait: 3L020 (Abu Dhabi–Kuwait) and 3L021 (Kuwait–Abu Dhabi).
Multan: 3L335 (Abu Dhabi–Multan), 3L336 (Multan–Abu Dhabi) and EY1350 (Abu Dhabi–Multan). EY1351 from Multan to Abu Dhabi is listed as not yet departed.
Air Arabia has listed cancellations on the following routes:
Bahrain: G9013 and G9014.
Chattogram: G9341, G9520, G9342 and G9521.
Cairo–Sphinx: G9343 and G9344.
Milan–Bergamo: G9695 and G9696.
Almaty: G9251, G9252 and G9254.
Kuwait: G9068, G9069 and G9125.
Beirut: G9387 and G9388.
Malé: G9093 and G9094.
Doha: G9040 and G9041.
Damascus: G9433 and G9434.
Entebbe: G9691 and G9692.
Tashkent: G9270 from Sharjah; no return-flight status was supplied.
The following Sharjah services to and from Saudi Arabia are listed as cancelled:
Abha: G9195 and G9196.
Al-Jouf: G9221 and G9222.
Dammam: G9160, G9163 and G9167 outbound; G9161, G9164 and G9168 inbound.
Jizan: G9398 and G9399.
Riyadh: G9151 and G9154 outbound; G9152 and G9155 inbound.
Tabuk: G9191 and G9192.
Passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should check the latest flight status with Air Arabia and contact the airline for rebooking or alternative travel arrangements.
Airlines have extended flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing regional disruptions, with Riyadh among the airports facing the most significant impact. Several carriers have also suspended or reduced services to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.
Key airline highlights
Air France: Riyadh flights cancelled through November 7.
Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah cancelled through October 24.
Akasa Air: Riyadh and Jeddah services suspended through October 24, with a separate Jeddah suspension listed through October 27. Check the latest airline notice for route-specific dates.
British Airways: Riyadh flights suspended through November 3; Jeddah services permanently suspended.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh passenger flights cancelled through January 31, 2027.
Emirates: Riyadh services cancelled until operations resume.
Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Riyadh, Abu Dhabi–Dammam and Jeddah services listed as cancelled through October 24 in one update. A separate Etihad update extends the cancellations through November 5; passengers should check the latest airline notice.
flydubai: Riyadh, Dammam and Abha services cancelled through October 24.
Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways and Lufthansa: Riyadh flights cancelled until the airport reopens.
IndiGo: Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah flights cancelled through October 24.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled through November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled through October 31.
Malaysia Airlines: Riyadh flights cancelled until the airport reopens; Jeddah and Madinah services have resumed.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh cancellations extended through November 29.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled through October 24; Jeddah services reduced from seven to four daily flights.
Riyadh Air: Riyadh flights cancelled through October 25, with temporary travel flexibility for eligible bookings through October 31.
Singapore Airlines: Launch of its non-stop Riyadh service delayed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Riyadh flights cancelled through October 24.
King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has introduced a 24-hour ‘Ask Me’ service across its terminals to help passengers with queries and travel updates.
The airport is also offering short- and long-term luggage storage for up to 15 days through the Lost & Found and Baggage offices in the domestic and international terminals.
Passengers should check directly with their airline before travelling, confirm rebooking or refund options, and monitor updates as schedules may change. Those considering road or rail alternatives within Saudi Arabia or to neighbouring destinations should verify availability and entry requirements before departure.
Several countries have updated their travel advice for Saudi Arabia amid security concerns and airport disruptions.
UK: Advises against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia and against all travel within 10km of the Yemen border.
US: Warns of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions. Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended, while Jeddah and Dammam airports are operational with some delays and cancellations. US citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution and check flight status directly with airlines and airports.
Australia: Advises against travelling to Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and urges extreme caution at other Saudi airports. Travellers are advised to consider alternative transport, including road and rail options to aviation hubs in the UAE and Qatar, and reconfirm flights before leaving for the airport.
Canada: Advises against non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia and all travel to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
India: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said an Indian national was injured in an attack at the Shaybah oilfield and that it was in contact with Saudi authorities. The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has advised nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, to check their flight arrangements before travelling, as disruptions continue despite Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam airports remaining operational.
Flight schedules across the UAE and the wider region remain subject to change, with cancellations, delays and route suspensions affecting several airlines.
Passengers should verify their flight status directly with the operating airline and the relevant airport before leaving home, and contact their carrier about rebooking, refunds or alternative travel options. For codeshare services, check both the marketing airline and the airline operating the flight.
With regional security concerns and weather-related disruption continuing to affect schedules, further cancellations, delays and changes may occur at short notice. Always confirm the latest flight status before setting out.