DXB's Q3 traffic improves, but regional disruption continues to weigh on demand
Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) welcomed 50.4 million passengers in the first nine months of 2026, as summer travel demand helped lift quarterly traffic, although passenger volumes remained below last year's levels amid the continuing impact of the regional conflict on air travel.
The airport handled 18.8 million passengers in the third quarter (Q3), with August emerging as its busiest month, recording 6.6 million passengers.
However, the latest figures underline the extent of the disruption to Dubai's aviation market. Passenger traffic during the first nine months was down 28.1 per cent year on year, while Q3 volumes declined 22.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2025.
The quarter-on-quarter improvement follows a gradual recovery in demand through the summer months. DXB handled 13 million passengers in Q2, taking first-half traffic to 31.5 million. Monthly traffic increased from 3.5 million in April to 4.5 million in May and 5 million in June.
The increase continued into the third quarter, with 18.8 million passengers handled between July and September. That represents an improvement on the second quarter, but traffic has yet to return to the levels recorded before the disruption.
Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said the airport expects to welcome more than 70 million passengers this year.
"We expect to welcome more than 70 million guests this year. As more airlines return to Dubai and our network strengthens, we are focused on continuing to accommodate future growth while making journeys simpler and more seamless," Griffiths said.
DXB is currently served by 57 airlines connecting Dubai to 235 airport destinations across 101 countries, as international carriers gradually rebuild their networks.
British Airways resumed services earlier this month, joining returning airlines including Royal Air Maroc, SunExpress and Cebu Pacific. More carriers are expected to resume operations in the coming weeks, according to Dubai Airports.
The recovery in airline connectivity is important for DXB, where international transfer passengers account for a substantial share of traffic.
In September, passengers travelling directly to and from Dubai accounted for 49 per cent of traffic, while connecting passengers represented 51 per cent.
The balance typically shifts towards direct traffic during the winter months, when Dubai's tourism calendar and major events attract more international visitors.
During the first half of 2026, DXB was served by almost 50 international airlines, connecting passengers to 217 destinations across 99 countries. The network has since expanded to 57 airlines and 235 destinations.
India remained DXB's largest country market during Q3, accounting for 2.6 million passengers.
Saudi Arabia followed with 1.4 million passengers, while the UK contributed 1.3 million. Pakistan accounted for 800,000 passengers, the US 640,000 and Germany 480,000.
London was the airport's busiest city destination, with 784,000 passengers. Mumbai followed with 528,000, narrowly ahead of New Delhi at 525,000.
Riyadh recorded 500,000 passengers, while Jeddah accounted for 490,000.
The figures highlight the importance of regional and international connectivity to Dubai's aviation sector, particularly across its major South Asian, European and Gulf markets.
Outbound leisure travel also supported traffic during the quarter. Milan recorded a 20 per cent increase in passenger numbers, followed by Phuket at 17 per cent, Cape Town at 14 per cent, Barcelona at 13 per cent and Denpasar at 11 per cent.
Aircraft movements at DXB totalled 243,000 during the first nine months, down 27.6 per cent year on year. This included 92,800 movements during Q3.
Cargo volumes also remained below last year's levels. The airport handled 1.215 million tonnes of cargo during the nine-month period, a decline of 23.2 per cent, including 464,000 tonnes in Q3.
The average passenger load factor for the first nine months stood at 74 per cent, three percentage points below the same period last year. The number of passengers per aircraft movement averaged 211, down 0.8 per cent. These figures indicate that the recovery in passenger demand and airline capacity is still progressing against a weaker operating backdrop.
Dubai Airports is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and connected operational systems as it looks to manage returning passenger demand within its existing infrastructure.
The airport operator is bringing together data and visual feeds from systems across DXB to create a continuously updated view of airport operations, including passenger flows, airport spaces and aircraft activity.
AI and predictive analytics are being used to identify potential pressure points before they affect operations, while expanded self-service facilities and biometric processes are intended to reduce manual steps and improve passenger movement.
Griffiths said the focus was on making better use of existing airport facilities rather than relying solely on physical expansion.
"Every process we simplify and every bottleneck we remove helps us use our existing facilities more efficiently," he said.
"By combining technology with better ways of working, we can unlock additional capacity without expanding the airport's footprint, while improving the experience for our guests."