New mobile network supports faster downloads and future airport technology
The upgrade, announced on Tuesday, aims to improve mobile internet speeds and network capacity across the airport's indoor spaces, where high passenger volumes can put pressure on connectivity.
For travellers, the upgrade could mean faster downloads, video calls and access to online services while waiting for flights. However, actual speeds will depend on device compatibility, network congestion and mobile subscriptions.
The upgrade applies to mobile connectivity rather than the airport's public Wi-Fi network. DXB, the world's busiest airport for international passenger traffic, handled 95.2 million passengers in 2025.
Beyond passenger connectivity, the network will support the airport's digital operations and the introduction of new technologies.
“At DXB, connectivity is more than just guest convenience. It is a core part of the digital infrastructure that supports smoother journeys, more responsive operations and an enabler of future airport technology,” said Omar Binadai, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer at Dubai Airports.
Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said achieving speeds exceeding 3Gbps in a complex indoor environment marked a milestone for the telecom operator.
The companies did not disclose the cost of the network upgrade or provide details on average download speeds passengers can expect.
The deployment comes ahead of the busy winter travel season, as Dubai Airports continues to invest in infrastructure and technology while rebuilding passenger traffic following months of regional aviation disruptions.