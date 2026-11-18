On October 8, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was struck in two attacks, one targeting airport facilities and another targeting a Saudia aircraft. The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that several were killed and injured in the attacks.

His comments come as airlines continue to adjust Saudi flight schedules following attacks on airports in the Kingdom in October, adding fresh uncertainty to an aviation industry already recovering from months of disruption caused by the US-Iran conflict.

“I don't think so. I think the conflict is sufficiently remote for us to be able to confidently predict the recovery in the traffic numbers that we are standing by,” he said when asked whether continuing attacks could affect Dubai's year-end targets.

“Provided that we continue this sort of optimism that a diplomatic solution to the situation remains the way forward for everyone, I think we can be quietly confident that growth will continue,” he said.

“We've been managing margins very carefully,” he said. However, he declined to quantify the financial impact of the conflict on Dubai Airports, noting that the operator does not publish detailed financial results.

“I think we are going to see a pretty good uptick. I mean, the load factor, 74 per cent for Q3. That's only three percentage points off what it was last year.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.