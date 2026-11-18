Strong winter bookings, returning airlines underpin DXB's recovery despite Gulf tensions
Dubai: Continued attacks on Saudi Arabia and the resulting disruption to regional aviation are unlikely to derail Dubai International Airport's (DXB) recovery, according to Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths.
Speaking during a media roundtable on Tuesday, Griffiths said the recent escalation in Saudi Arabia had not changed Dubai Airports' passenger forecasts, despite the Kingdom being one of DXB's largest markets.
“I don't think so. I think the conflict is sufficiently remote for us to be able to confidently predict the recovery in the traffic numbers that we are standing by,” he said when asked whether continuing attacks could affect Dubai's year-end targets.
“If you look ahead, the bookings for the next few weeks are very strong.”
His comments come as airlines continue to adjust Saudi flight schedules following attacks on airports in the Kingdom in October, adding fresh uncertainty to an aviation industry already recovering from months of disruption caused by the US-Iran conflict.
Saudi Arabia's aviation sector has faced renewed security challenges since October, when attacks targeted airport infrastructure and aircraft.
On October 8, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was struck in two attacks, one targeting airport facilities and another targeting a Saudia aircraft. The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that several were killed and injured in the attacks.
The attacks damaged an aircraft belonging to Saudia and disrupted operations at the capital's main international airport. Earlier attacks had also affected Riyadh and Abha airports.
Several international carriers subsequently suspended or reduced flights to Saudi Arabia, with some services remaining disrupted into November.
Some airlines have begun returning. Qatar Airways resumed daily Riyadh services on November 13 and Dammam flights on November 14, although other routes remain suspended.
Despite these developments, Griffiths said that travellers should not view the wider Middle East as a single conflict-affected destination.
“You can't say that the whole of the Middle Eastern area is one homogenous area because it isn't,” he said.
He added that the issues affecting Saudi Arabia and the broader regional conflict were distinct, arguing against assuming that disruption in one market would necessarily spread throughout the region.
Griffiths said inbound travel bookings for Dubai's winter season were particularly encouraging, supported by the emirate's established position as a destination for visitors seeking warmer weather.
Asked about inbound demand, he replied: “Very, very strong. Very strong indeed.”
He said Dubai remained well placed to attract visitors from major outbound tourism markets, particularly Europe, during the cooler months. Saudi Arabia nevertheless remains important to Dubai's aviation network.
DXB handled 1.4 million passengers travelling to or from Saudi Arabia during the third quarter of 2026, making it the airport's second-largest country market after India, which accounted for 2.6 million passengers.
The UK followed with 1.3 million, while Pakistan and the United States remained among DXB's five largest markets.
Griffiths said the balance between passengers connecting through Dubai and those beginning or ending their journeys in the emirate had remained broadly unchanged from before the conflict.
The two categories continue to account for approximately half of DXB's traffic each, he explained, with the proportions fluctuating slightly between months.
That stability is important for Dubai's aviation recovery because it suggests both international connecting traffic and direct travel to the emirate remain significant contributors to demand.
Dubai Airports is also counting on the restoration of international airline services to support a stronger recovery in the final quarter.
Griffiths said airline capacity had recovered to approximately 83 per cent of previous levels, while Emirates was already operating in the 90 per cent range compared with its earlier capacity.
“There's absolutely no barriers for us to get back to 100 per cent capacity,” he said.
He also drew parallels with the strong rebound in air travel following the Covid-19 pandemic, when passenger demand recovered faster than many airlines and airports had anticipated.
Griffiths argued that some operators had retired aircraft and reduced their workforces too aggressively during the pandemic, leaving them unprepared when demand returned.
Dubai, he said, had been better positioned to respond. Asked whether a similar surge could follow the current conflict, he said:
“I think we are going to see a pretty good uptick. I mean, the load factor, 74 per cent for Q3. That's only three percentage points off what it was last year.”
The official Dubai Airports figures released on Tuesday showed an average load factor of 74 per cent for the first nine months of 2026, three percentage points below the comparable period in 2025.
Dubai International welcomed 50.4 million passengers between January and September, a decline of 28.1 per cent from a year earlier as the regional conflict continued to weigh on travel.
However, quarterly traffic has improved. DXB handled 18.8 million passengers in the third quarter, compared with approximately 13 million in the second quarter.
August was the busiest month of Q3, with 6.6 million passengers.
Griffiths expects the airport to handle approximately 71 million passengers for the full year, which would require another 20.6 million passengers in the final three months.
He said the fourth quarter traditionally benefits from international conferences, exhibitions, major sporting events and winter tourism.
Despite the impact of lower passenger volumes, Griffiths said Dubai Airports had managed to maintain relative stability across several non-aeronautical revenue streams.
“Most of our non-aeronautical revenue sources have been relatively stable. Things like advertising have been very strong,” he said.
He explained that advertisers had continued maintaining their presence at the airport, partly because they did not want to surrender valuable advertising positions to competitors.
Griffiths said the airport operator had been carefully managing its margins throughout the downturn.
“We've been managing margins very carefully,” he said. However, he declined to quantify the financial impact of the conflict on Dubai Airports, noting that the operator does not publish detailed financial results.
Cargo traffic has also shown signs of improvement. DXB handled approximately 464,000 tonnes of cargo during the third quarter, about 12 per cent below the corresponding period last year.
Griffiths said the outlook for 2027 would depend partly on the regional security environment and whether diplomatic efforts helped stabilise the situation.
He nevertheless remained optimistic about Dubai's prospects as airlines continue restoring services and passenger demand improves.
“Provided that we continue this sort of optimism that a diplomatic solution to the situation remains the way forward for everyone, I think we can be quietly confident that growth will continue,” he said.