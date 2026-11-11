Dubai Taxi: How DTC is tackling fuel costs, debt as demand recovers ahead of winter peak

"We don't see any kind of concern. Although the conflict is still not over, the good news is that a clear recovery and operating momentum are really visible to us," Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), told Gulf News.

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) reported third-quarter revenue of Dh735.5 million, up 25.7 per cent year on year, following the consolidation of National Taxi, which it acquired in July. However, net profit fell 25.3 per cent to Dh57.1 million, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 22.6 per cent from 25.9 per cent a year earlier.

Alfalasi said the company had taken a different approach to developing the infrastructure by partnering with DEWA, which will build the charging stations while DTC provides the ultra-fast chargers and secures charging rates for its vehicles.

"Sometimes the fuel changes by 40 per cent upwards. So, changing the fuel prices on a monthly basis will help us bridge this gap," he said. DTC is also looking at ways to manage its exposure internally rather than relying entirely on fare adjustments.

He said the RTA was considering moving to monthly adjustments to the fuel-related tariff, which could help operators bridge the gap between changing fuel prices and the fares they are permitted to charge.

"On the other side, it is out of our hands to estimate or say when a full recovery will happen. But we make sure that we are ready to capture any kind of demand in the market," he said.

"From our side, our main intention is to make sure that the supply side is ready 100 per cent. No excuses from our side, especially when it comes to drivers, cars and the placement of cars," he said.

The CEO said the impact on DTC had been less pronounced than in some other sectors, particularly tourism. Nevertheless, the company's taxi and limousine business continued to experience softer airport- and tourism-related demand during the quarter.

"We cannot expect a full recovery very soon," Alfalasi said, adding that the company's priority was to ensure it had enough drivers and vehicles on the road to capture demand when it returned.

That represents a significant improvement from April, when the decline in trips exceeded 30 per cent, Alfalasi said. "The gap between the number of trips that was falling in April, at more than 30 per cent, has narrowed down now to almost 2 per cent. So, this is really proof that things are getting better," he said.

"The only thing that we can do right now is to work more on deleveraging the debt or the loan that we have," he said.

Alfalasi said the company was looking to build a broader range of services through its digital platform rather than relying solely on taxi bookings. The strategy also draws on Dubai's expanding population, business activity and urban development, which management sees as longer-term drivers of mobility demand.

"Bolt is a long-term story. However, we are expecting good results by next year and to see the positive side of this relationship, especially by tapping into Abu Dhabi very soon when it comes to the taxi side," he said.

"The e-commerce business here in Dubai is really booming, and this is how we benefit from it through our aggregators," he said.

The delivery business, in particular, is expected to remain a growth area next year as the company seeks to expand its relationships with digital platforms. Alfalasi said the investment in delivery bikes was beginning to pay off, supported by the expansion of e-commerce activity in Dubai.

"During the conflict, obviously the taxi business went down. However, on the bus side, we kept generating cash from that vertical, and the delivery bikes did the same," he said.

"We have moved from a legacy or traditional taxi operator into more of an integrated mobility platform. It is not just about diversifying our services or the type of business that we do," he said. DTC now operates across five verticals: taxis, limousines, buses, delivery bikes and its digital platform activities.

The business works with aggregators including Careem, Talabat, Noon and Keeta. The bus segment generated Dh29.6 million in revenue, broadly unchanged from a year earlier, supported by recurring contracts. DTC also renewed its Dubai school bus agreement with the Ministry of Education for another five years, Alfalasi said.

The company is also keeping the door open to further acquisitions and regional expansion next year, although Alfalasi said any potential deal would have to demonstrate clear value for the business. "Starting from next year, there will be good opportunities that we need to explore, especially any kind of expansion or new acquisitions. But again, this will be subject to the value these opportunities can add for us," he said.

Alfalasi said the recovery in international flights was providing some encouragement, particularly as more airlines resumed services to Dubai. "The main focus is to complete the synergies and integration between Dubai Taxi and National Taxi, and also benefit from the demand that is now starting to grow again in Dubai, as well as international flights that are resuming," he said.

He added that the immediate priority was ensuring the service was safe and useful for customers before expanding operations to additional areas. "Still, it is too early to judge, but of course the numbers will start picking up very soon," he said.

"We are still piloting the project with our technology partner, according to the RTA plan. We are still in the exploration phase right now, and we are doing all kinds of testing," Alfalasi said. He said DTC was prepared to scale up the service once the testing and regulatory requirements were completed.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.