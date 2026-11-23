They bring global experience and institutional governance with them
The UAE has become one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for international business, and its property market is no exception. Global developers are drawn by clear regulation, world-class infrastructure and a deep pool of buyers. Among the latest to arrive is Kasumigaseki Properties Development, the real-estate arm of Tokyo-listed Kasumigaseki Capital, which brings institutional governance and a long-term approach to Dubai at a time when buyers increasingly value both.
The numbers bear this out. The UAE attracted a record Dh177.3 billion of foreign direct investment in 2025, its fourth record year in a row, ranking ninth in the world, according to UNCTAD, the UN’s trade and investment body. Real estate accounted for 7 per cent of greenfield project spending, supported by inflows of wealth and talent.
Speaking to Gulf News; Mohammad Khalifa Alabbar Alfalasi, local chairman of Kasumigaseki Capital MENA, said: “The UAE is one of three core markets in our group’s international strategy, alongside Japan and the United States… International firms come here because the rules are clear, the institutions work and plans become results.”
Alfalasi added: "Dubai’s housing market has entered a steadier, more selective phase after several years of rapid growth. Savills, a property consultancy, counted roughly 34,500 residential deals in the third quarter of 2026, worth Dh70.8 billion. Like-for-like prices held firm, sales of ready homes strengthened and leasing activity rose by 16 per cent on the previous quarter.”
A maturing market rewards experience. Buyers now look closely at who is building, how well, and when the keys will arrive.
“Buyers and investors in the UAE give much more weight today to build quality, efficient use of space, on-time delivery and how a property performs over the long term,” says Alfalasi. That conviction shapes the company’s sales centre, where prospective buyers walk through show apartments and touch the finishes before they sign.
Mohammad Khalifa Alabbar Alfalasi points to three contributions. The first is institutional discipline. Kasumigaseki Capital listed its shares on the TSE Mothers market in 2018, transitioned to the TSE Growth Market in 2022 following the market restructuring, and changed its listing to the TSE Prime Market in 2023.
The company is also externally audited and publishes its accounts. For buyers who pay for homes before they are finished, that transparency offers valuable reassurance.”
“Our model is built for the long term,” says Alfalasi. “Because our assets move into the funds we manage, how a building performs over decades is directly in our interest.”
The third is a set of values, which the firm names in Japanese: hinshitsu (quality), anshin (peace of mind), and kakushin(innovation). Japanese design is widely admired across the Gulf; for Kasumigaseki Properties Development, its Japanese heritage runs deeper, into governance, decision-making and the way buildings are made.
For Kasumigaseki Properties Development, Japanese quality is not simply about the finish. It is about the decisions made long before handover. In practice, this means coordinating designs so that layouts, building systems and interior details work together; selecting materials for durability as well as appearance; reviewing physical mock-ups to assess how details come together; and using quality control checks to compare the work with agreed specifications. These steps turn a broad commitment to quality into decisions that shape how a home feels and performs.
The company’s Dubai sales centre offers a tangible example of that attention to detail. It brings together show apartments and material samples so buyers can examine finishes, joinery and spatial details first-hand. The company also begins each project by studying its site and future residents before making design and material choices, grounding those decisions in how people will use the building.
The same thinking guides its approach to technology. “Innovation for us means innovation in the service of people,” he said. “Most of it will be invisible: in how efficiently space is used, in how a building performs in its tenth summer, in systems that work quietly in the background.” Sustainability is measured largely through durability, with materials sourced locally wherever standards allow and chosen to withstand the Gulf’s heat and dust.
The group’s international record gives those commitments weight. Assets under management grew from about Dh20.9billion in February 2026 to roughly Dh28.3 billion in August, across 135 projects: an increase of more than a third in six months.
The group has been active in Dubai since 2022. It came first as an investor. “We prefer gradual growth that builds a solid track record before each expansion,” said Alfalasi.Development is the priority, with hospitality and logisticsprojects leading that category.
The group’s financial expertise may prove one of its most valuable imports. Over the next five years it aims to build an integrated regional platform and a fund structure modelled on the one it has developed in Japan, giving investors in the region a new route into finished, income-producing property.
In Dubai, the plan is taking shape. The firm’s first residential project in the country is currently under development, while other real estate projects are also underway.
The portfolio spans ultra-luxury homes and mid-market housing, with a consistent focus on quality across residential segments. “Our standards stay the same at every price point,” says Alfalasi. “Our projects may span different segments and architectural styles, but the level of quality and care remains constant.”
That breadth matches the city’s ambitions. Dubai’s population is expected to reach about 5.8 million under its 2040 Urban Master Plan, and that growth will span every income level. A developer that applies consistent standards across its residential portfolio is well placed to serve that growth.
The outlook is encouraging. Alfalasi points to Dubai Land Department figures showing that the value of property transactions rose by about 31 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, to roughly Dh252 billion. He describes the wave of completions in 2026 and 2027 as “a logical cooling that protects the market from excess”. With more than 525,000 homes due for delivery between 2027 and 2030, Savills expects population growth and project quality to play an ever-larger role in performance, favouring developers with proven standards.
The UAE has opened its gate to global capital and expertise, and the firms walking through it are raising the standard of what gets built. For international developers, the country has become a place to put down roots as well as capital.