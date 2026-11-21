The Dubai Court of First Instance terminated the sale agreement and ordered the seller to refund the deposit and pay an additional Dh230,000 in compensation for backing out of the deal. The seller must also pay 5 per cent annual interest from the date the buyer filed the lawsuit until the amount is paid in full.

Under the terms of the agreement, the seller was required to provide the title documents and complete the ownership transfer through the Dubai Land Department, registering the property in the buyer’s name within one month of signing the contract.

The deal was struck in March, when the two parties agreed on a sale price of Dh700,000 for the property. The buyer paid a Dh230,000 deposit and handed the seller a cheque for the remaining balance, along with a separate cheque for Dh35,000 to cover registration fees.

It therefore ordered the termination of the agreement and directed the seller to refund the Dh230,000 deposit and pay an additional Dh230,000 in compensation, bringing the total award to Dh460,000. The amount also carries annual interest of 5 per cent from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment.

It found that the case documents contained no evidence that the seller had taken the necessary steps to transfer ownership, while the buyer had provided proof of paying the deposit and handing over a cheque for the outstanding balance.

In its ruling, the court said the contract clearly outlined the parties' right to withdraw from the transaction and the financial consequences of doing so.

The buyer argued that he had fulfilled all his contractual obligations by paying the deposit and handing over cheques for the remaining purchase price and registration fees. However, the seller had failed to provide the ownership documents and complete the transfer procedures within the agreed timeframe.

The contract stipulated that if the seller withdrew from the deal for reasons within his control, the buyer would be entitled to terminate the agreement and recover the deposit, along with an equal amount in compensation. A separate clause also imposed a penalty of 10 per cent of the contract value if the ownership transfer was not completed.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.