The defendants faced charges of fraud, criminal participation and unlawfully obtaining money through deception. The company was also held liable for offences committed by its management in its name and for its account.

In the same case, a 48-year-old European businessman was sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding a trading company through two transactions involving a purported sugar shipment and financing for a standby letter of credit (SBLC). He was also ordered to be deported from the UAE.

The court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prove he knew about the alleged fraud or deliberately helped carry it out. His lawyer successfully argued that he had acted only as a commercial broker between the parties.

He was convicted of fraud in both transactions and sentenced to one year in prison, followed by deportation. He was also ordered to pay the prescribed court fees.

The amount was supposed to be returned within 48 hours, along with an expected profit of $500,000, bringing the anticipated return to $1.5 million. However, no bank credit facility was opened, and the money was retained.

In a second deal in May, the buyer agreed to contribute towards the cost of issuing an SBLC. Under the agreement, it transferred a further $1 million (Dh3.67 million) to the seller's company account.

The ruling distinguished between the businessman who orchestrated the fraudulent transactions, the company through which the money was received and the broker, whose involvement in the crime could not be established.

As there was no evidence that the Asian man had such knowledge or intent, the court acquitted him of all charges under Article 212 of the Criminal Procedure Law.

The court acquitted the Asian man after finding no evidence that he had received any of the disputed funds or entered into an agreement with the businessman to defraud the buyer.

Another key point was an admission by the buyer's legal representative during Public Prosecution questioning. When asked about evidence linking the broker to the alleged fraud, the representative acknowledged that the claim of an agreement between the defendants was based on deductions rather than direct evidence.

Al Shimili said her client had relied on the cargo documents and video footage supplied by the seller, believing the shipment was genuine. He had neither inspected the cargo nor prepared the material shown to the buyer.

Bank records also showed that none of the money had been transferred to the broker or his company. Although he had been promised a 33 per cent share of the profits if the deals succeeded, he never received any commission.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.