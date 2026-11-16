The buyer missed the deadline to complete the Dh53m Palm Jumeirah purchase.
Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered a property buyer to pay Dh4.24 million after failing to complete a Dh53 million Palm Jumeirah property purchase, ruling that the seller was entitled to retain 80 per cent of the deposit under the sale agreement.
The Dubai Court of First Instance also awarded the seller annual interest of 5 per cent from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment, along with court fees, expenses and Dh1,000 in legal fees.
The court declared the unified sale agreement terminated after the buyer failed to complete the transaction by the July 31, 2026 deadline.
The dispute involved a 683.43-square-metre property on Palm Jumeirah, which the seller agreed to sell for Dh53 million under an agreement signed on July 14, 2026.
Under the agreement, the buyer was required to pay a Dh5.3 million deposit upon signing and settle the remaining Dh47.7 million through a manager's cheque upon registration.
The seller told the court that he had fulfilled his obligations, obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and prepared all documents required to transfer ownership. However, the buyer failed to pay the outstanding balance or attend the appointment to complete the sale by the deadline.
The agreement was not extended. The seller subsequently sent a formal legal notice before filing a lawsuit seeking Dh4.24 million, representing 80 per cent of the deposit, in addition to 9 per cent interest and legal costs.
The contract allowed the seller to terminate the deal if the buyer failed to complete the purchase by the deadline. It also stipulated that, in the event of a material breach by the buyer, 80 per cent of the deposit would go to the seller and 20 per cent to the real estate agent as commission.
The court found that the buyer had failed to meet the payment and completion obligations, while the seller had fulfilled his responsibilities and prepared the documents needed for the transfer. The buyer provided no legal justification for failing to proceed.
The seller submitted the title deed, signed sale agreement, NOC and formal legal notice as evidence.
The court awarded 5 per cent annual interest instead of the 9 per cent requested, calculated from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment.
Neither defendant attended the hearings or submitted a defence. The court issued its judgment in their absence.
The buyer was ordered to pay Dh4.24 million, 5 per cent annual interest until full payment, court fees and expenses, and Dh1,000 in legal fees.