GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai buyer ordered to pay Dh4.24m over failed Palm Jumeirah deal

The buyer missed the deadline to complete the Dh53m Palm Jumeirah purchase.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai court orders buyer to pay Dh4.24m after a failed Palm Jumeirah property deal.
Dubai court orders buyer to pay Dh4.24m after a failed Palm Jumeirah property deal.

Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered a property buyer to pay Dh4.24 million after failing to complete a Dh53 million Palm Jumeirah property purchase, ruling that the seller was entitled to retain 80 per cent of the deposit under the sale agreement.

The Dubai Court of First Instance also awarded the seller annual interest of 5 per cent from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment, along with court fees, expenses and Dh1,000 in legal fees.

The court declared the unified sale agreement terminated after the buyer failed to complete the transaction by the July 31, 2026 deadline.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Buyer failed to complete Dh53m deal

The dispute involved a 683.43-square-metre property on Palm Jumeirah, which the seller agreed to sell for Dh53 million under an agreement signed on July 14, 2026.

Under the agreement, the buyer was required to pay a Dh5.3 million deposit upon signing and settle the remaining Dh47.7 million through a manager's cheque upon registration.

The seller told the court that he had fulfilled his obligations, obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and prepared all documents required to transfer ownership. However, the buyer failed to pay the outstanding balance or attend the appointment to complete the sale by the deadline.

The agreement was not extended. The seller subsequently sent a formal legal notice before filing a lawsuit seeking Dh4.24 million, representing 80 per cent of the deposit, in addition to 9 per cent interest and legal costs.

Agreement set out deposit penalty

The contract allowed the seller to terminate the deal if the buyer failed to complete the purchase by the deadline. It also stipulated that, in the event of a material breach by the buyer, 80 per cent of the deposit would go to the seller and 20 per cent to the real estate agent as commission.

The court found that the buyer had failed to meet the payment and completion obligations, while the seller had fulfilled his responsibilities and prepared the documents needed for the transfer. The buyer provided no legal justification for failing to proceed.

The seller submitted the title deed, signed sale agreement, NOC and formal legal notice as evidence.

The court awarded 5 per cent annual interest instead of the 9 per cent requested, calculated from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment.

Neither defendant attended the hearings or submitted a defence. The court issued its judgment in their absence.

The buyer was ordered to pay Dh4.24 million, 5 per cent annual interest until full payment, court fees and expenses, and Dh1,000 in legal fees.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeDubaiDubai Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Ras Al Khaimah court acquitted the broker but jailed the businessman for fraud.

UAE court acquits broker in Dh10.5m fraud case

4m read
Dubai court orders two companies to pay Dh3.42m over 53 vehicles.

Dubai firms face Dh3.4m bill after 53-car deal defaults

2m read
Palm Run

Nakheel Palm Run: 3km, 5km, 10km races Nov 14

2m read
Dubai court dismisses heirs’ Dh500,000 claim against lawyer over alleged negligence.

Dubai court orders Dh150,000 compensation for buyer

3m read