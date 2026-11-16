The Dubai Court of First Instance also awarded the seller annual interest of 5 per cent from the date the lawsuit was filed until full payment, along with court fees, expenses and Dh1,000 in legal fees.

The seller told the court that he had fulfilled his obligations, obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and prepared all documents required to transfer ownership. However, the buyer failed to pay the outstanding balance or attend the appointment to complete the sale by the deadline.

The court found that the buyer had failed to meet the payment and completion obligations, while the seller had fulfilled his responsibilities and prepared the documents needed for the transfer. The buyer provided no legal justification for failing to proceed.

The contract allowed the seller to terminate the deal if the buyer failed to complete the purchase by the deadline. It also stipulated that, in the event of a material breach by the buyer, 80 per cent of the deposit would go to the seller and 20 per cent to the real estate agent as commission.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.