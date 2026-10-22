The court cancelled the sales contract and ordered the company to pay Dh63,819,327.81, representing payments it had received towards the purchase price, along with 5 per cent interest from the date the lawsuit was filed until full settlement.

However, the defendant failed to deliver the goods within the agreed timeframe and did not provide the shipping documents required for the shipment to the UAE, prompting the claimant to seek termination of the contract and recovery of the money paid.

The agreement stipulated that the purchase price would be paid in instalments, including advance payments, further payments upon receipt of the bills of lading in the UAE, and a final instalment upon delivery of the goods at the port of delivery.

After examining the evidence, the court found that the defendant had failed to fulfil its contractual obligations by not supplying the agreed goods within the stipulated period and not providing the required shipping documents.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.