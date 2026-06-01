To support its claim, the supplier submitted commercial invoices, shipping documents, sales order confirmations and a statement of account extracted from its commercial records. It also presented translated copies of correspondence exchanged between the parties. The documents included communications in which the importing company acknowledged delays in settling the outstanding amounts owed to the supplier.

According to court records, the supplier filed the lawsuit on February 26, 2026, seeking recovery of unpaid amounts arising from the sale and shipment of food products, specifically frozen chicken. The claimant argued that the defendant company had imported the goods but failed to pay the outstanding balance despite repeated demands for payment. The unpaid amount totalled $390,503.47, equivalent to approximately Dh1,433,147.

The court found that the debt was fixed, due and payable and that the defendant had delayed payment without legal justification. Accordingly, it ordered the company to pay the outstanding sum of $390,503.47, or its equivalent in UAE dirhams, together with legal interest calculated from the date the lawsuit was filed until full settlement. The court further ordered the defendant to bear all court fees, expenses and legal representation costs.

The claimant had requested default interest at a rate of 9 per cent per year. However, the court referred to a previous ruling by the Dubai Court of Cassation, which held that the historically applied 9 per cent rate no longer reflected prevailing economic conditions and banking interest rates. In the absence of an agreement between the parties specifying a different rate, the court applied legal interest of 5 per cent annually.

In its judgment, the court referred to provisions of the UAE Law of evidence, which establish that signed private documents constitute full proof of the declarations contained within them unless the signatory proves otherwise. The court also cited principles established by the Dubai Court of Cassation confirming that trial courts have the authority to assess documentary evidence, evaluate correspondence exchanged between parties and determine the existence and extent of indebtedness.

During the proceedings, the claimant appeared through legal counsel, while the defendant company failed to attend the hearings or submit any defence. The court noted that the defendant did not provide evidence showing that the debt had been paid and did not challenge the authenticity or validity of the documents submitted by the claimant.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.