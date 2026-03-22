GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Law firm wins Dh1.165 million case against company in Dubai

The company terminated the law firm’s services without justification,

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Law firm wins Dh1.165 million case against company in Dubai
Shutterstock

Dubai: A Dubai civil court has ordered a company to pay Dh1.165 million to a law firm in unpaid legal fees, along with 5 per cent annual interest from the date of filing the case until full settlement, and to bear court fees and expenses.

The ruling followed a dispute between the two parties after the company terminated the law firm’s mandate and failed to settle agreed litigation fees.

According to case details, the parties had signed an agreement appointing the law firm to represent the company in a civil lawsuit, with compensation structured as an upfront payment and a percentage of the final awarded amount.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The law firm undertook the case from the outset, preparing and filing the statement of claim, submitting legal memoranda and defences, and closely following all judicial procedures.

Court records showed that the firm attended hearings before the Court of First Instance, participated in expert proceedings, and submitted supporting documentation. The case resulted in an initial ruling in favour of the company, ordering the opposing party to pay Dh10.02 million, in addition to legal interest and court fees.

The firm continued representing the company before the Court of Appeal, filing appeals and defence submissions, and later pursued the matter before the Court of Cassation. The higher court ultimately overturned the earlier judgment and referred the case back for reconsideration.

However, at an advanced stage of litigation, the company terminated the law firm’s services without justification, prompting the firm to file a claim for its unpaid fees.

In its judgment, the court found that the law firm had fulfilled its contractual obligations and exercised due professional diligence throughout all stages of the case, affirming its entitlement to the agreed fees.

The court noted that the awarded amount was calculated based on the agreed percentage of the claim value, in addition to the advance payment stipulated in the contract.

It also ruled that interest would be applied as compensation for delayed payment, stating that the debt was fixed, due, and clearly quantified.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai friendship dispute ends in court with Dh2.25m repayment order

Dh2.25m loan sparks legal battle between friends

2m read
Dubai Court orders Dh57.38m cargo debt payout

Dubai Court orders Dh57.38m cargo debt payout

3m read
Judges highlighted that prolonged withholding of funds forced lengthy international proceedings.

Dubai court awards Dh1.2m in decade-long case

3m read
Judgment holds local arm of international tech company legally responsible. [Illustrative image]

UAE court orders global search engine to remove video

3m read