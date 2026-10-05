The case involved a Dh13.5 million cheque deposited with a law firm as a guarantee during a commercial dispute. The prosecution accused the lawyer of misappropriating the cheque after it had been entrusted to her firm, while the businessman was accused of agreeing with her to commit the alleged offence.

Dubai: The Dubai Court of Appeal has acquitted a businessman and a lawyer in a Dh13.5 million breach of trust case after finding that witness testimony and authenticated documents supported their account that the disputed cheque had been voluntarily returned as part of a commercial settlement.

The defence presented the settlement agreement, official records and authenticated documents to the court, arguing that the evidence clearly showed the commercial dispute had been resolved and that the cheque had been returned voluntarily.

The parties subsequently reached an amicable settlement and returned to the law firm together. According to evidence presented before the appeals court, the complainant voluntarily handed the original Dh13.5 million cheque back to the businessman in the presence of law firm employees. The businessman signed a receipt confirming that he had received the cheque.

The cheque was later presented to the bank but was returned unpaid due to insufficient funds and a discrepancy in the signature. The complainant then returned the cheque to the law firm so it could file a police report alleging that it had been issued in bad faith.

The court stressed that criminal liability cannot be inferred from a disputed commercial transaction alone and must instead be established through clear and convincing evidence. It also reaffirmed the principle that an accused is presumed innocent unless guilt is proved to the required legal standard.

The defendants appealed, arguing that the prosecution’s case was contradicted by the settlement documents and witness testimony, which showed that the cheque had been voluntarily handed back as part of an agreement to resolve the commercial dispute.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.