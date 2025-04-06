What you can report, needed documents, and how complaints are resolved in Dubai
Dubai: Bought a product that turned out to be defective, but the shop will not honour its return policy? Been charged more than expected at a supermarket? Having problems getting a washing machine repaired under warranty? Or receiving unwanted cold calls from businesses?
Consumers in Dubai can raise complaints through the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) Consumer Rights service, provided the business falls under its jurisdiction.
Here is what you need to know about eligible complaints, the documents required, how to submit a complaint and how long the process can take.
Consumer complaints are managed by DET through its Consumer Rights initiative, which aims to promote transparency and fairness and protect consumers and businesses.
The Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT) forms part of this initiative. It works to resolve disputes, promote ethical business practices and establish standards for economic activity.
What are your consumer rights in Dubai?
Consumers are entitled to:
Fair treatment and transparency from businesses
Clear and accurate information about products and services
The ability to compare product quality and prices
Proper documentation of purchases
File complaints when their rights are violated
Seek compensation when goods or services fail to meet agreed terms
A complaint can be filed when consumer rights have been violated or when a product or service poses concerns relating to health, safety or basic consumer protections.
This can include products posing health risks; missing or inaccurate information about ingredients or expiry dates; poor-quality goods or services; unfair pricing; or products and services that do not meet what was promised.
You can also complain when a business fails to honour agreed terms, including warranties, return policies or specific product details, or engages in illegal practices. However, consumers should generally first attempt to resolve the issue directly with the seller.
Start by raising the problem with the business and provide receipts or other documents proving the purchase. If the staff member cannot resolve the issue, ask to speak to a manager or supervisor.
Consumers should try to reach a reasonable solution. Depending on the dispute, this could mean accepting an exchange rather than a refund or having a service carried out again instead of receiving monetary compensation.
If you cannot reach an agreement, or the business refuses to negotiate, you can proceed with a formal complaint.
You can complain about businesses licensed by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism. Eligible complaints can include:
Defective goods or repeated product malfunctions
Delayed or incomplete services
Disputes involving service or maintenance contracts
Unfair prices or hidden charges
Refund or exchange disputes
Warranty or guarantee problems
Mistreatment or unethical behaviour by a licensed business
However, DET Consumer Rights does not handle complaints involving purchases from suppliers in other emirates, telecom or internet services, real estate or lease disputes, spoiled or expired food, electricity and water services, or cases requiring technical expertise.
It also does not cover investments or banking, licensed money exchangers, insurance companies, cybercrime, fraud, mistreatment requiring police intervention, expired or counterfeit cosmetics, or construction and contracting disputes.
Before applying, gather documents showing what was promised and what was actually provided – or what you did not receive. A valid invoice from an establishment licensed in Dubai is typically required.
Importantly, the business must hold a Dubai-issued trade licence. Complaints involving businesses licensed in other emirates or sectors including tourism, banking, real estate, insurance and construction will not be accepted through this service.
To submit a complaint:
Visit the official Dubai Consumer Rights website at consumerrights.gov.ae.
Select ‘Submit a Complaint’, choose ‘For Consumers’ and click the submit button.
Enter your full name, mobile number and email address.
Specify whether you are a resident or tourist.
Enter the company name and select its commercial sector.
Provide the subject and full details of the complaint.
Upload all supporting documents.
Agree to the terms and conditions and submit the complaint.
If you are unsure whether your complaint is eligible or need help with the process, contact the DET Consumer Rights call centre on 600 545 555.
For complaints specifically involving prices, such as being charged more than expected, DET also provides a separate price complaint service through the Consumer Rights website - consumerrights.ae/en/Pages/price-complaint.aspx.
Consumers receiving unwanted cold calls from a DET-registered business can similarly use the dedicated disturbing calls complaint service available on the website - consumerrights.ae/en/Pages/disturbing-calls.aspx
Verification: A service employee will contact you within two working days to verify the complaint. If additional documents are required, they must be provided within two working days.
Jurisdiction check: DET will determine whether the complaint falls within Consumer Rights' jurisdiction. Cases involving areas outside its remit, such as purchases in another emirate, telecommunications, banking or cybercrime, will not be accepted.
Business contact: If the complaint is eligible, the service employee contacts the business – referred to as the defendant – and begins settlement negotiations between the complainant and business.
Settlement: The employee mediates between both sides to reach a mutually acceptable resolution. Once agreed, the settlement is formally approved and its implementation method and date are recorded. Both parties receive the settlement details by SMS and email.
Implementation review: On the agreed implementation date, DET checks whether the settlement has been fulfilled. If the complainant does not confirm implementation, the case is escalated to the complaints follow-up team.
The follow-up team can then contact the business to ensure it complies with the settlement terms or take the necessary administrative action.
Once a complaint is opened, a service employee should contact the consumer within two working days to verify the details.
If a settlement is reached, it will be approved within four working days from completion of the complaint investigation.
Overall, the process generally takes between four and 10 working days, depending on the nature and complexity of the case.