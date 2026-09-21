According to Radha’s complaint, five old cheques linked to her business account were presented in Ambika’s name. The amounts mentioned on the cheques were Rs11 lakh, Rs13.17 crore, Rs27.73 crore, Rs7 crore and Rs1.79 crore, totalling Rs50.8 crore, according to a report detailing the complaint. Other reports have described the alleged transaction as involving around Rs46 crore.

The complaint is also linked to a wider family dispute involving property. Radha has sought a police investigation and appropriate criminal action if her allegations are established. The claims in her complaint have not been adjudicated, and the police investigation will determine the circumstances surrounding the cheques and their presentation.

She reportedly received an alert from IDBI Bank on September 17 informing her that five of the old cheques had been presented for large-value transactions in Ambika’s name. Radha said she immediately contacted the bank and asked that the transactions be stopped.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.