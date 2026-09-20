The death of the producer has brought grief to the Sivaji Ganesan family
Santhi Narayanasamy, the eldest daughter of veteran Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, died at the age of 72 in Chennai on Sunday following an illness.
The death of the producer has brought grief to the Sivaji Ganesan family, with members of the Tamil film industry and others close to the family offering their condolences.
Her mortal remains were kept at her residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, where family members, friends and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects.
Her brother, actor Prabhu Ganesan, also arrived at the residence. He was visibly emotional as he paid his respects to his sister.
Several prominent figures from the Tamil film industry visited the residence, including South Indian Artistes’ Association president and actor Nassar, veteran actor Sivakumar and director P Vasu.
Santhi Narayanasamy was known for producing the Tamil films Neethiyin Nizhal (1985) and Vetri Vizha (1989).
She was the eldest daughter of Sivaji Ganesan and the elder sister of actor Prabhu Ganesan.
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