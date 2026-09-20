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Veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan’s eldest daughter Santhi Narayanasamy dies at 72

The death of the producer has brought grief to the Sivaji Ganesan family

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan’s eldest daughter Santhi Narayanasamy dies at 72

Santhi Narayanasamy, the eldest daughter of veteran Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, died at the age of 72 in Chennai on Sunday following an illness.

The death of the producer has brought grief to the Sivaji Ganesan family, with members of the Tamil film industry and others close to the family offering their condolences.

Her mortal remains were kept at her residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, where family members, friends and well-wishers gathered to pay their final respects.

Her brother, actor Prabhu Ganesan, also arrived at the residence. He was visibly emotional as he paid his respects to his sister.

Several prominent figures from the Tamil film industry visited the residence, including South Indian Artistes’ Association president and actor Nassar, veteran actor Sivakumar and director P Vasu.

The last rites were held on Sunday.

Santhi Narayanasamy was known for producing the Tamil films Neethiyin Nizhal (1985) and Vetri Vizha (1989).

She was the eldest daughter of Sivaji Ganesan and the elder sister of actor Prabhu Ganesan. 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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