Sowcar Janaki, pillar of South Indian cinema, dies at 94

Honors continued to arrive well into her later years. In 2022, at 90, the Government of India conferred on her the Padma Shri in recognition of her lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Earlier in her career, she had received the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani award, along with multiple Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh government — a body of recognition that mirrored the breadth of her work across Tamil and Telugu cinema alike.