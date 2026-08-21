Sowcar Janaki, pillar of South Indian cinema, dies at 94

Veteran South Indian screen icon Sowcar Janaki passes away in Chennai at 94
For nearly seventy years, Sowcar Janaki was a fixture on South Indian screens, outliving eras, co-stars, and entire film movements. That remarkable run came to a close on Friday, when the veteran actor died in Chennai from age-related complications.
Nassar, actor and president of the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam), confirmed her death in a public statement. "Legendary star Sowcar Janaki (94) passed away," he wrote, adding that her remains would be kept for public tribute at Centoph Road, Teynampet, starting 5 PM.
The actor's final days were spent under intensive care at Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, where she had been admitted earlier in the week following a sharp decline in her health.
Few actors in Indian cinema can claim a filmography as expansive or a legacy as enduring as Janaki's. Her career placed her alongside the giants who defined South Indian cinema's golden era, Sivaji Ganesan, N.T. Rama Rao, A. Nageswara Rao, and Dr. Rajkumar all shared the screen with her at different points across the decades, making her one of the last living threads connecting today's audiences to that formative period.
Even in her nineties, Janaki hadn't stepped away from acting. She appeared on screen as recently as 2023, playing a grandmother in the Telugu film Anni Manchi Sakunamule, directed by Nandini Reddy — a fitting final role for an actor whose career had come to embody continuity across generations of Indian filmmaking.
Recognition late in life
Honors continued to arrive well into her later years. In 2022, at 90, the Government of India conferred on her the Padma Shri in recognition of her lifetime contribution to Indian cinema. Earlier in her career, she had received the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani award, along with multiple Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh government — a body of recognition that mirrored the breadth of her work across Tamil and Telugu cinema alike.