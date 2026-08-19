Influencer details alleged abuse, legal notice as agency prepares response
South Korean actor Hong Mingi, known for his roles in Love Your Enemy and Study Group, is facing serious public allegations from a former partner. An influencer identified only as "A" came forward on August 19 with a detailed social media account describing what she called an abusive relationship, backing her claims with a certified legal document from a law firm.
The document, dated July 28 and titled "Notice of Legal Action for Illegal Criminal Acts," lays out a series of accusations against the 24-year-old actor. Hong's agency, Fable Company, has pushed back on the claims and says a formal statement is on the way.
Speaking to Korean outlet Osen and in her own posts, the influencer described multiple episodes of physical and emotional mistreatment over the course of their relationship. Among her claims: that Hong threw a soju bottle in her direction on a public street, shattering it and leaving her shaken, and that on other occasions he struck her shoulder, shoved her, and grabbed her by the neck.
She also said his behaviour escalated when he grew suspicious she was seeing someone else. By her account, he called her roughly 40 times in a row before issuing threats — telling her, "I was going to kill you both if I found you."
Other allegations include that he went through her phone and KakaoTalk messages out of what she described as extreme jealousy, and that he once rode an electric kickboard while intoxicated with her on board, resulting in a crash that left her injured.
Part of what made the relationship hard to recognize as harmful, she said, was its rhythm: outbursts of aggression followed by tenderness and attempts at intimacy. At the time, she said she read this as love. It was only after the relationship ended that she said she came to see it as "clear violence and exploitation."
She also described lasting effects on her wellbeing night sweats, trembling, and lost sleep driven by fear — which eventually led her to tell her parents and pursue legal action.
Separately, she raised concerns about the treatment of Hong's dog, Leo, whom the actor has featured publicly on social media. She alleged that behind closed doors, he would kick and verbally abuse the animal, and that after the legal notice reached his home, he left Leo alone for three to four days while he was unreachable. These specific claims, like others in her account, haven't been independently verified, and she has since taken down the Instagram story where she first shared them.
The influencer said going public wasn't her first choice, she didn't want the story turned into tabloid fodder. But she felt Hong hadn't taken responsibility for what she says happened, prompting her to speak out. In her own words: "I do not wish for this incident to become gossip or news coverage. However, I am posting this because the person who does not know what he did wrong needs to reflect, acknowledge his faults as a human being before being an actor, and sincerely apologize to me."
Fable Company has firmly denied the accusations, telling reporters "This is not true," and noting it had already been preparing a response before the story broke publicly. A fuller statement is expected soon. Hong himself has not commented.