The influencer said going public wasn't her first choice, she didn't want the story turned into tabloid fodder. But she felt Hong hadn't taken responsibility for what she says happened, prompting her to speak out. In her own words: "I do not wish for this incident to become gossip or news coverage. However, I am posting this because the person who does not know what he did wrong needs to reflect, acknowledge his faults as a human being before being an actor, and sincerely apologize to me."