Hong Min-gi's agency rejects abortion allegations by ex-girlfriend, plans legal action: 'Irreparable damage'

According to the agency, around 6 a.m. on August 19, Ms. A sent Hong an ultrasound image accompanied by a message telling him to stay quiet or she'd release "all of this" too — but the agency says she had never shown him any such image before that point. It also claims the image doesn't resemble a typical pregnancy-confirming ultrasound, and says it has asked OB-GYN professionals to review it, with plans to submit their findings as evidence.