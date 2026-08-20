Hong Min-gi's agency rejects abortion allegations by ex-girlfriend, plans legal action: 'Irreparable damage'

Agency disputes abortion pressure allegations, vows civil and criminal action
The controversy began on August 19, when a woman referred to as "Ms. A" reportedly a first-year university student, posted on social media a certified letter she had sent to actor Hong Min-gi, accusing him of dating violence, privacy invasion, and pressuring her into an abortion.
She followed up with further posts alleging that Hong had belittled people around him, including fans, and that she continued to suffer aftereffects from the abortion. The fallout has spread into his fandom, with at least one self-identified fan posting publicly about leaving his fanbase, and Hong reportedly skipped the wrap party for Study Group 2 amid the controversy.
Hong's agency, Fable Company, first responded on August 19 with a statement noting that it had initially hoped the matter, as a private relationship issue, could be resolved amicably without a public response or legal action, but was compelled to speak out once Ms. A published the certified letter and related posts.
'Ms. A' rejected that statement as inadequate, maintaining that she had gotten pregnant while dating Hong, undergone an abortion, and was then unilaterally abandoned by him, and said she covered the full cost of the procedure herself, claiming Hong told her the drama's filming budget was low and that he had no money. She has said she plans to pursue her own legal action
The agency opened by addressing the woman's newest posts, in which she says she can prove, via medical records and ultrasound images, that she was pregnant during her relationship with Hong and later had an abortion.
According to the agency, around 6 a.m. on August 19, Ms. A sent Hong an ultrasound image accompanied by a message telling him to stay quiet or she'd release "all of this" too — but the agency says she had never shown him any such image before that point. It also claims the image doesn't resemble a typical pregnancy-confirming ultrasound, and says it has asked OB-GYN professionals to review it, with plans to submit their findings as evidence.
The agency further states that, after checking with Hong directly, it found no record of Ms. A ever showing him a positive pregnancy test, and denies that he ever pressured her toward an abortion.
It also raises a specific factual challenge: on July 13, the date Ms. A says she had the abortion procedure, the agency claims she instead invited Hong to go cycling with her, and when he declined, sent him a video of herself cycling alone. Fable says it has preserved this conversation and video as evidence.
The statement closes by characterising Ms. A's public claims as false and damaging to Hong's reputation, says the agency will stop responding point-by-point to further allegations, and announces it will move forward with both civil and criminal legal action based on the evidence gathered. It ends with a request that the public avoid speculating about or spreading unverified claims, citing the sensitivity of the subject matter and the potential harm to everyone involved.
The statement reads:
Hello. This is Fable Company.
We would like to state our position regarding the additional posts made by Ms. A concerning our agency’s actor Hong Min Ki.
In her additional posts, Ms. A claims that she confirmed a pregnancy during her relationship with the actor and underwent an abortion, stating that she possesses medical records and ultrasound photos as evidence.
In fact, at approximately 6 a.m. on August 19, 2026, Ms. A sent the actor an ultrasound photo along with the message, “Shut your mouth before I expose all of this too.” However, Ms. A had never shown any such ultrasound photos to the actor prior to this. As the ultrasound photo in question appears different from those that typically confirm a pregnancy, our company has requested verification from obstetric and gynecological medical professionals and intends to submit this as evidence.
Furthermore, upon confirming with the actor, it has been verified that Ms. A never showed the actor a pregnancy test, and contrary to Ms. A’s claims, the actor never made any remarks pressuring Ms. A to have an abortion.
Moreover, on July 13—the very day Ms. A claims she underwent the abortion surgery—she suggested to the actor that they go cycling together. When the actor declined, Ms. A sent a video of herself cycling alone. We have secured and are keeping all records of this conversation and the video.
Pregnancy and abortion are extremely sensitive and serious matters. Despite this, Ms. A has publicly posted claims on social media that are entirely untrue, such as the allegation that the actor pressured her into an abortion after confirming the pregnancy. As a result, the actor has once again suffered severe and irreparable damage to his reputation and image.
We will no longer respond by repeatedly refuting the other party’s false claims.
Based on the materials secured thus far, we will immediately proceed with the necessary civil and criminal legal procedures to ensure that the facts related to this case are clearly brought to light.
Finally, we earnestly request that you refrain from reckless speculation and the spreading or reproduction of unverified claims as this can cause further harm not only to the actor but to everyone involved in this matter.