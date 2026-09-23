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UAE welcomes US statement on efforts for immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan

Sheikh Shakhboot backs civilian transition and calls for wider UN arms embargo

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE backs US call for an immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan, urging ceasefire, expanded UN arms embargo and a political transition to civilian rule.
UAE backs US call for an immediate humanitarian truce in Sudan, urging ceasefire, expanded UN arms embargo and a political transition to civilian rule.

Dubai: Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, welcomed the US statement on efforts to achieve peace in Sudan, including its call for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce, and a commitment to a comprehensive political dialogue leading to a transition toward a civilian government.

Sheikh Shakhboot commended the leadership of US President Donald Trump in preventing Sudan from descending into further extremism, fragmentation, and a worsening humanitarian catastrophe. He reaffirmed the UAE’s continued support for international efforts to end the war in Sudan and its commitment to working alongside partners toward a political solution that ends the suffering of the Sudanese people.

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Sheikh Shakhboo also hailed the efforts of Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, and Dr. Massad Boulos, US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, to encourage the parties to cease hostilities and strengthen prospects for reaching a political solution to the crisis in Sudan.

He further called for an expansion of the existing UN arms embargo across the whole territory of Sudan, as a necessary measure to halt hostilities and ensure the protection of civilians.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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