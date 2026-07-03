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UAE calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan, expansion of arms embargo

Statement at UN Human Rights Council calls for civilian protection and humanitarian access

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UAE reiterates only a civilian-led political process can resolve the Sudan crisis.
UAE reiterates only a civilian-led political process can resolve the Sudan crisis.
WAM

Geneva: The UAE has emphasised that the ongoing escalation in and around El Obeid is a stark reminder that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan and that the only viable path forward is an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and an urgent humanitarian truce.

This came in the UAE's statement delivered during the urgent session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the situation in the city of El-Obeid.

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The statement added that the UAE unequivocally reiterates its strongest condemnation of all violations of international law committed by both warring parties across Sudan, including the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

It also called for an expansion of the existing UN arms embargo across the whole territory of Sudan, as a necessary measure to halt hostilities and ensure the protection of civilians, stressing the importance of guaranteeing safe and unhindered humanitarian access to all affected areas.

As a member of the Sudan Quad, the UAE welcomed in particular the outcomes of the Berlin Conference and the space it provided for Sudanese civilians as well as the Quintet’s ongoing efforts to advance the civilian track.

In concluding its statement, the UAE stressed that the international community’s main objective must remain a comprehensive, civilian-led political process independent from both warring parties and extremist groups that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

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Sudan

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