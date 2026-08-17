The workshop addressed a range of specialised topics, including the fundamental concepts of hazardous materials management and handling, as well as the United Nations classification of dangerous goods for transport into nine classes according to the hazards they pose. It also covered the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS), which establishes criteria for classifying hazards and communicating information according to the type of hazard, including physical, health and environmental hazards. Participants were also introduced to hazard symbols, labels and the mechanisms for reading and understanding their meanings.