Workshop focuses on safe handling, storage and emergency response
The Abu Dhabi Centre for Hazardous Materials Management, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, organised a specialised workshop on the safe handling of hazardous materials at an industrial facility engaged in their handling and management. The workshop aimed to enhance employee preparedness and strengthen prevention and incident-response practices associated with hazardous materials.
The workshop forms part of the Centre’s efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s hazardous materials management system and its specialised initiatives to build the capabilities of personnel working in relevant facilities and sectors. It also seeks to raise awareness of safe practices, thereby helping minimise potential risks, protect lives, property and the environment, and support business continuity.
Such workshops serve as practical tools through which the Centre connects regulatory and awareness frameworks with field practices and enhances employees’ readiness to handle hazardous materials. This includes identifying their characteristics and risks, adopting safe storage, transportation and handling practices, and implementing initial response measures in the event of an incident.
The workshop featured the participation of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, highlighting the importance of coordination among the relevant entities in the emirate. The Authority contributed its field and specialized expertise in prevention and emergency response, introducing participants to the fundamentals of responding to hazardous materials incidents, personal protective equipment and its applications, as well as explaining how to use the Emergency Response Guidebook (ERG). The workshop also covered the principles and methods of decontamination in cases of exposure to hazardous materials.
The workshop addressed a range of specialised topics, including the fundamental concepts of hazardous materials management and handling, as well as the United Nations classification of dangerous goods for transport into nine classes according to the hazards they pose. It also covered the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS), which establishes criteria for classifying hazards and communicating information according to the type of hazard, including physical, health and environmental hazards. Participants were also introduced to hazard symbols, labels and the mechanisms for reading and understanding their meanings.
The workshop also reviewed Safety Data Sheets (SDS), which serve as a technical reference for identifying the characteristics and risks of materials, determining appropriate handling and storage practices, assessing incompatibilities, preparing for emergencies and ensuring safe transportation. It also introduced participants to risk-control measures and the selection of appropriate protective equipment and safety systems.
Chemical compatibility and the safe segregation of materials were also discussed, with emphasis on the importance of avoiding the storage of incompatible materials together. Certain chemical reactions can result in fires, the release of toxic gases, the generation of heat and pressure, ignition or damage to containers. This highlights the importance of understanding the properties of each material and relying on technical information and approved guidelines when handling and storing hazardous materials.
Part of the workshop was dedicated to initial response measures for hazardous materials incidents, enhancing employees’ ability to take appropriate action during the early stages of an incident and minimize its potential impact on people, property and the environment until specialized emergency response teams take over.
The organization of these workshops reflects the Abu Dhabi Centre for Hazardous Materials Management’s role in supporting an integrated, safe and sustainable hazardous materials management system in the emirate. The system is based on prevention, preparedness, capacity-building and coordinated roles among relevant entities and facilities, in line with the Centre’s focus on empowerment, capability development, organizational maturity and institutional preparedness.
The participation of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority also underscores the importance of integrating the Centre’s regulatory, coordination and awareness-building role with the Authority’s field and specialised expertise. This contributes to enhancing the efficiency of the prevention, preparedness and emergency response system, reinforces the concept of shared responsibility for the safe management of hazardous materials, and supports the protection of the community, property and environment across Abu Dhabi.