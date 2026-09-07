Authorities urged the public to rely only on official sources for information
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams were responding on Monday evening to a fire that broke out at a farm in Al Bahia.
Authorities announced the incident on September 7, 2026, as emergency teams attended the scene.
No further details were immediately provided about the cause of the fire, the extent of any damage or whether there were injuries.
Authorities urged members of the public to obtain information about the incident only from official sources.