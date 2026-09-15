Bus collides with truck on Cairo-Ismailia desert road before bursting into flames
Dubai: Three people were killed and 11 others injured on Tuesday morning when a bus collided with a truck on Egypt’s Cairo-Ismailia desert road before catching fire, local authorities said.
The crash occurred near the Aqua Park area, prompting police, civil defence teams and ambulances to rush to the scene.
Ambulance authorities in Qalyubia dispatched several vehicles to the site and transferred the injured to Al Salam Specialist Hospital for treatment.
The bodies of the three people killed in the crash were also taken to hospital for the necessary procedures.
Civil defence teams extinguished the fire that engulfed the bus following the collision. Authorities began clearing debris from the crash and fire, securing the area and working to restore normal traffic on the road.
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision.