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3 killed, 11 injured as bus catches fire after crash in Egypt

Bus collides with truck on Cairo-Ismailia desert road before bursting into flames

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The crash occurred near the Aqua Park area, prompting police, civil defence teams and ambulances to rush to the scene.
The crash occurred near the Aqua Park area, prompting police, civil defence teams and ambulances to rush to the scene.
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Dubai: Three people were killed and 11 others injured on Tuesday morning when a bus collided with a truck on Egypt’s Cairo-Ismailia desert road before catching fire, local authorities said.

The crash occurred near the Aqua Park area, prompting police, civil defence teams and ambulances to rush to the scene.

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Ambulance authorities in Qalyubia dispatched several vehicles to the site and transferred the injured to Al Salam Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the three people killed in the crash were also taken to hospital for the necessary procedures.

Civil defence teams extinguished the fire that engulfed the bus following the collision. Authorities began clearing debris from the crash and fire, securing the area and working to restore normal traffic on the road.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collision.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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