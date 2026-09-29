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Mother, three children killed in fire at family home in Egypt

Father injured as blaze tears through ground floor flat in Giza’s Al Haram district

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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A mother and her three children were killed in Giza flat fire as the injured father survived, while prosecutors opened an investigation to probe the cause of deadly Egypt blaze in Al Haram district.
A mother and her three children were killed in Giza flat fire as the injured father survived, while prosecutors opened an investigation to probe the cause of deadly Egypt blaze in Al Haram district.
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Dubai: A mother and three of her children were killed and the father was injured when a fire swept through their ground floor flat in Egypt’s Giza governorate on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The blaze broke out at the family home in the Al Haram district before Civil Defence crews brought the flames under control and prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

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The bodies of the mother and her three children were taken to hospital, while the injured father was admitted for treatment. Prosecutors have opened an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.

Neighbours said the family had been preparing for the wedding of one of the daughters, who was among those killed.

They said the father, Reda Ahmed, had left the home earlier in the morning to complete purchases for his daughter’s wedding preparations when the fire broke out.

The three siblings killed included two daughters and a son, while a fourth sibling, 14-year-old Youssef, survived the blaze, according to reports.

Neighbours said the family was originally from Egypt’s Minya governorate and that the victims’ bodies were expected to be taken there for burial once legal procedures had been completed.

Witnesses also said the father suffered an electric shock to his face during the incident, causing him to fall backwards and sustain injuries. Authorities, however, have not said that an electrical fault caused the blaze, and the source of the fire has yet to be officially established.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene after Giza security authorities received a report of a fire with casualties inside the flat.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, while police documented the incident and prosecutors began investigating its cause and whether there were any suspicious circumstances.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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