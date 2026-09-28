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Five killed in shootout as Egyptian police raid armed gang in Giza

Police say 10 member gang seized farmland and extorted owners at gunpoint in October City

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Egyptian police in Giza’s October City
Egyptian police in Giza’s October City
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Dubai: Five suspected gang members were killed and three wounded in a shootout with Egyptian police during a raid on an armed criminal group operating from farmland in Giza governorate, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

The ministry said security forces targeted a 10-member group in October City after investigations linked its members to drug trafficking, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and the forcible seizure of land.

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The suspects had previous criminal records and convictions, the ministry said. Investigators said the group had established a base in an agricultural area and seized control of dozens of acres of farmland belonging to others, using firearms to intimidate landowners and extort money from them.

Police, backed by Central Security Forces, moved in to arrest the suspects after completing legal procedures, the ministry said.

The suspects opened fire as security forces approached their hideout, prompting police to return fire, according to the ministry.

Five members of the group were killed and three wounded in the exchange. The injured were taken to hospital, while police arrested the remaining members of the group.

Security forces seized 10 automatic rifles, shotguns and quantities of ammunition of various calibres during the operation, the ministry said.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident and the group’s alleged activities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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