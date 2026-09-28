Police say 10 member gang seized farmland and extorted owners at gunpoint in October City
Dubai: Five suspected gang members were killed and three wounded in a shootout with Egyptian police during a raid on an armed criminal group operating from farmland in Giza governorate, the Interior Ministry confirmed.
The ministry said security forces targeted a 10-member group in October City after investigations linked its members to drug trafficking, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and the forcible seizure of land.
The suspects had previous criminal records and convictions, the ministry said. Investigators said the group had established a base in an agricultural area and seized control of dozens of acres of farmland belonging to others, using firearms to intimidate landowners and extort money from them.
Police, backed by Central Security Forces, moved in to arrest the suspects after completing legal procedures, the ministry said.
The suspects opened fire as security forces approached their hideout, prompting police to return fire, according to the ministry.
Five members of the group were killed and three wounded in the exchange. The injured were taken to hospital, while police arrested the remaining members of the group.
Security forces seized 10 automatic rifles, shotguns and quantities of ammunition of various calibres during the operation, the ministry said.
Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the incident and the group’s alleged activities.