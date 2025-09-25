Egypt busts billion-pound drug farm in Ismailia desert raid

Police seize 27.5 tonnes of narcotics, weapons in one of 2025’s biggest operations
Dubai: In a sweeping pre-emptive strike, Egypt’s Interior Ministry busted a highly dangerous criminal network that had been cultivating, producing, and storing drugs on a remote desert farm in Ismailia, authorities said.
The raid uncovered 27.5 tonnes of narcotics, including 21 tonnes of fully grown plants and 6.5 tonnes in secret storage, along with 90 kilograms of hashish and 10 kilograms of hydro found on one suspect, according to a statement on the ministry’s official Facebook page.
Security forces also seized an arsenal of firearms, including an automatic rifle and a shotgun, underscoring the gang’s capacity for violence. The farm, located in a secluded area of the desert hinterland, had been used as a front for large-scale drug cultivation.
Authorities estimated the haul’s market value at 1.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($52 million), marking one of the largest security operations of 2025.
Under Egyptian law, cultivating or manufacturing narcotics carries penalties of death or life imprisonment, with assets subject to confiscation. The suspects also face charges of illegal weapons possession.
