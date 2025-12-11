At Jumeirah’s new Eco Village, sustainability is the buzzword

Just as they don’t know about how to care for a sea animal or how to concert plastic waste into something functional. The newly-opened Jumeirah Eco Village, a sustainability destination at Madinat Jumeirah aims to change this…. starting with trips to home-grown bee hives. Here you’ll learn not only about the striped insects and how they live and work but also about the honey they craft in their hexagonal honeycombs.

Did you know that if bees – whose population has been on a steady decline since the 1960s – went extinct, we would lose much of our natural food? Fruits, nuts, and veggies depend on the trusty pollinators and without them, production would suffer immensely. The rather small bug casts a large shadow. But most people don’t know this.

The Eco Village aims to highlight real change – and how each one of us can make a difference though subtle changes. This is where you can take a workshop that’ll teach you how to transform existing plastic waste into new, functional products as part of the Jumeirah Recycle Hub powered by UAE-based climate tech start-up, Midori Network.

After the bee hive, visitors will walk through a hydroponic farm that displays the most water-efficient farming solution for leafy greens including herbs. You’ll also get a glimpse into Jumeirah’s marine conservation work, including the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, responsible for rescuing, rehabilitating and returning to the Arabian Gulf more than 2,320 turtles since 2004. And you’ll do a quick dive into Jumeirah’s coral restoration programme, which is seeing more than 1,400 fragments of coral being looked after at the Jumeirah Al Naseem nursery.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, said: “As we continue our global expansion, we remain committed to being a good neighbour and honouring the environment of every destination we call home. Jumeirah Eco Village is an immersive platform that showcases the work we are doing to advance our sustainability agenda. It reflects our ambition to drive meaningful, measurable impact across our People, Planet, and Governance pillars as outlined in our broader sustainability strategy, while providing a space to demonstrate, engage, and educate. Through this experience, we aim to inspire guests, colleagues, and the wider community to adopt more sustainable practices in their daily lives.”

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.