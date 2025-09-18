Jumeirah and Ocean Generation bring marine education to UAE schools

Greenfield International School, The Arbor School, Hartland International School, Fairgreen International School, and Dubai British School Emirates Hills hosted the sessions. Students aged 5 to 16 took part in interactive, curriculum-aligned modules covering topics such as coral reef conservation, sustainable fisheries, marine biodiversity, and the services oceans provide.

Dubai: Luxury hospitality group Jumeirah, a member of Dubai Holding, has teamed up with UK-based charity Ocean Generation to introduce marine environmental education into UAE schools. The initiative is part of a pilot phase of Ocean Generation’s UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy programme, which began this week across five schools in Dubai .

The partnership expands Jumeirah’s existing commitment to marine stewardship. With two-thirds of its properties located on coastlines, the group has invested heavily in protecting marine life, particularly endangered sea turtles.

Founded in 2009 by Jo Ruxton MBE, Ocean Generation focuses on making ocean science accessible to younger generations worldwide. Its Ocean Academy programme has been designed to inspire awareness and action by breaking down complex scientific issues into age-appropriate learning.

Teachers were supported with ready-to-use lesson plans, videos, and resources that required no prior marine science knowledge, while assemblies and workshops helped whole school communities engage with the subject.

The new education programme builds on these efforts, aiming to empower the next generation to protect the ocean and its ecosystems.

Through the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, launched in 2004, Jumeirah has rescued and released more than 2,300 turtles back into the Arabian Gulf. Of these, 96 were tracked via satellite, providing vital insights into their migration patterns.

