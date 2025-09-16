Nurturing young minds: Aster and GEMS champion wellness in Dubai schools

New partnership to health and wellness programmes for students, teachers, and families
Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare and GEMS Education have forged a strategic partnership that places health and wellness at the heart of learning in schools across the UAE.
As the official Health and Wellness Partner for 45 GEMS schools, Aster will introduce comprehensive initiatives to promote healthier, happier lifestyles among teachers, students, staff, and families.
Through this collaboration, Aster DM Healthcare will engage with over 25,000 employees, 140,000+ students, and 110,000+ families within the GEMS network. With teachers as the primary focus, the partnership aims to empower educators as key influencers in shaping young minds, while embedding wellness values early on in children’s lives. Aster’s extensive healthcare network will support the health and well-being agenda across the GEMS community.
Full potential
Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Today’s children are the future of the UAE, building on the nation’s legacy and driving its growth story as it continues to lead on the world stage. They are tomorrow’s leaders, and at Aster, the least we can do is ensure they reach their full potential by staying healthy and adopting lifelong wellness habits. This begins with empowering teachers, who play a pivotal role in not only nurturing knowledge but also in building the foundation of health and well-being. We are proud to partner with GEMS Education, the region’s largest and most respected education network, to bring this vision to life and support their mission of shaping the young minds of the UAE.”
Holistic education
Jay Varkey, Deputy CEO, GEMS Education, commented: “Our partnership with Aster DM Healthcare brings world-class medical expertise and well-being programmes directly into our schools and communities. At GEMS Education, we believe a holistic education must nurture body and mind, and with Aster’s support our students, teachers, and families gain access to knowledge, resources, and care that will help them live healthier, happier lives.”
As part of the partnership, Aster and GEMS will launch a 12-month Health and Wellness Programme aimed at fostering holistic well-being from an early age. Aligned with GEMS’ BEYOND100 movement, the initiative will adopt a “Catch Them Young” approach to help students embrace healthy habits during their formative years. The programme will include activities, workshops, and awareness campaigns on nutrition, fitness, mental health, preventive healthcare, and overall well-being.
Teacher’s Thursday
A key feature is the ‘Teacher’s Thursday’ concept, which will provide special benefits for teachers, such as exclusive discounts, fast-tracked appointments, and dedicated events for their families — even extending to relatives abroad. The initiative will also address mental well-being, introduce AI-powered learning tools to make health education engaging, and appoint Student Health and Wellness Ambassadors to champion wellness among peers. Parents will be involved through expert talks and insights on the latest global developments in children’s health.
