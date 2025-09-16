Nurturing young minds: Aster and GEMS champion wellness in Dubai schools

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Today’s children are the future of the UAE, building on the nation’s legacy and driving its growth story as it continues to lead on the world stage. They are tomorrow’s leaders, and at Aster, the least we can do is ensure they reach their full potential by staying healthy and adopting lifelong wellness habits. This begins with empowering teachers, who play a pivotal role in not only nurturing knowledge but also in building the foundation of health and well-being. We are proud to partner with GEMS Education, the region’s largest and most respected education network, to bring this vision to life and support their mission of shaping the young minds of the UAE.”