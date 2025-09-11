Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026 opens for nominations with $250,000 prize

Registered nurses worldwide can apply in their preferred language by 10th November, 2025
Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has announced the launch of the fifth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award. With a life-changing prize of $250,000, the award honours the unsung heroes of healthcare: nurses – whose compassion, innovation, and leadership continue to shape the future of global health systems.
Open to registered nurses across the world, the award invites applications from registered nurses who have made exceptional contributions in Patient Care, Nursing Leadership, Nursing Education, Social or Community Service, or Research, Innovation & Entrepreneurship in Healthcare. Applicants may select one Primary and up to two Secondary areas of contribution to highlight their varied efforts and submit their applications.
Since its inception, the award has drawn participation from thousands of nurses across 200+ countries. The last edition saw registrations from 100,000+ nurses across 199 countries, observing a 28% growth in registrations from the previous edition. Applications for the 2026 edition can be submitted via www.asterguardians.com in multiple languages by 10th November, 2025.
The multi-stage evaluation process will be independently managed by Ernst & Young LLP (EY) and overseen by a distinguished Grand Jury of renowned and respected international healthcare leaders. Following a rigorous assessment, the Top 10 finalists will be announced, leading up to a prestigious global awards ceremony in May 2026, aligned with International Nurses Day.
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, commented “The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award was born from a deep sense of gratitude – to honour those who stand as the backbone of care and to inspire the next generation to join this noble profession. It remains one of the most meaningful initiatives of my life, because to empower nurses is to strengthen the very soul of healthcare.”
Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare added “As we mark the fifth edition, our commitment is stronger than ever – to amplify their voices, elevate their impact, and inspire a new generation to see nursing not just as a profession, but as a calling that changes lives.”
The first edition of the award held in Dubai in May 2022 saw Nurse Anna Qabale Duba from Kenya win the award. Nurse Margaret Helen Shepherd from UK was named the winner of the second edition in 2023. Nurse Maria Victoria Juan from Philippines emerged as the winner of the third edition held in India, and Nurse Naomi Ohene Oti of Ghana won the fourth edition of the award, held in Dubai in May 2025, receiving 100,000+ registrations from across 199 countries. A pioneering oncology nurse from Ghana, Naomi’s transformative work in cancer care and education has shaped oncology nursing across Africa.
About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC
Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.
