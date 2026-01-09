GOLD/FOREX
Dubai’s Palm Monorail temporarily closed: What travellers need to know

Passengers advised to use taxis, buses and tram as Palm Jumeirah line halts operations

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
A train runs over a section of Dubai's Palm Monorail, with a backdrop of the city's high rise buildings
Dubai: Dubai’s Palm Monorail has temporarily suspended all services due to ongoing maintenance work, affecting travel to and from Palm Jumeirah.

The operator confirmed that the suspension is effective until further notice, with passengers advised to make alternative travel arrangements during this period.

In a service update shared on Instagram, the operator said, “Please be advised that Monorail service is temporarily suspended until further notice due to maintenance. We’ll keep you updated once service resumes.”

No timeline has been given for when normal operations will restart.

Key public transport route impacted

The Palm Monorail is a major public transport link for residents, workers and tourists visiting the iconic island.

The elevated line runs from Palm Gateway in Dubai Media City through Palm Jumeirah Mall and ends at Atlantis Aquaventure, offering one of the most direct connections into the heart of the Palm. The full journey usually takes around nine minutes, with about three minutes between each station.

How to get to Palm Jumeirah now?

With the Monorail not running, commuters and visitors are being advised to use alternative transport options.

The Dubai Tram and several RTA bus routes continue to serve Palm Gateway at the base of Palm Jumeirah. From there, passengers can use taxis, ride-hailing services or private cars to reach destinations across the Palm, including hotels, residences and attractions.

The temporary closure is expected to increase reliance on taxis and private transport, particularly during peak tourism hours and weekends.

Hotels, beach clubs, restaurants and attractions on the Palm may see heavier road traffic as visitors adjust their travel plans. Businesses are advising guests to allow extra time for journeys and check traffic conditions before travelling.

Dhanusha Gokulan Chief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation.
