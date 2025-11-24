Tristar Group launches region’s first hybrid barge

The Tristar Eco Voyager’s advanced hybrid propulsion system and innovative technical features amply support Tristar and TotalEnergies’ aspirations for cleaner shipping solutions. Its engine system is compatible with a mix of electricity and biofuels which allows for greater operational flexibility, along with vastly reduced emissions. The new barge is expected to achieve approximately 35 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to conventional models, and planned electric charging installations at the Port of Fujairah will enable it to operate almost entirely on electric power in the future and achieve zero emissions while at berth.