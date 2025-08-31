Dubai Police foil smuggling of 89,760 Captagon pills concealed in clothing buttons

The operation also highlights the force's capabilities in combating organized crime
Dubai Police dismantled a three-person criminal gang attempting to smuggle 89,760 Captagon tablets, with an estimated street value of Dh4.488 million. The illegal drugs, weighing in at nearly 19 kilograms, were reportedly found concealed inside clothing buttons.
The operation, codenamed “Toxic Buttons,” was the result of a coordinated effort between Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) in Saudi Arabia. This bust is part of Dubai Police's ongoing initiative to combat drug trafficking and prevent criminal enterprises from preying on young people.
According to a police statement, the operation was launched after investigators received a credible tip-off about a three-member gang,comprised of two Arab nationals and one Asian national, who were planning to receive a shipment of narcotics and move them to a neighbouring country. The group was reportedly operating under the direction of a leader who was located abroad.
After securing legal warrants from the Public Prosecution, Dubai Police formed a specialized task force to monitor the suspects’ movements, vehicles, and residences around the clock. Over time, investigators noted that the gang repeatedly moved the drugs from place to place, treating them as if they were ordinary goods.
When police finally raided the locations where the drugs were being hidden, they discovered the Captagon pills stashed inside clothing buttons, a method the criminals likely believed was an ingenious way to avoid detection. Despite the intricate concealment, officers were able to uncover the drugs and foil the trafficking attempt.
Dubai Police officials credited the success of the bust to the skill and expertise of its officers, who are trained to identify and counter evolving concealment methods used by traffickers. The force emphasized its unwavering determination to dismantle criminal networks, prosecute offenders, and protect the community from the dangers of drug abuse.
The operation also highlights the force's advanced capabilities in combating organized crime through sophisticated security planning, modern investigative techniques, and seamless cooperation with international law enforcement agencies. Officials concluded by affirming that the successful bust reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening global cooperation in the fight against organized crime and creating a safer world for all.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox