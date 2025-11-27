UAE pulls out of the race to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup

UAE ends bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup after earlier proposal
The United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAE FA) has withdrawn its bid to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, just months after submitting its proposal in February 2025. The announcement came through the federation’s official Instagram account on Thursday November 27, confirming that the UAE will no longer pursue the tournament.
The country has a proud history with the competition, having hosted the Asian Cup in 1996 and again in 2019, earning praise for its organisation and world class facilities. Saudi Arabia will host the next edition in 2027.
Nations that have submitted bids for the 2031 Asian Cup include:
Football Australia
Football Association of Indonesia
Korea Football Association
Kuwait Football Association
All India Football Federation
The winning bid is expected to be confirmed at the AFC Congress in 2026.
