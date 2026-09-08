The 26-year-old victim was preparing to marry next month when the fatal stabbing occurred
Cairo: A 26-year-old man preparing for his wedding was fatally stabbed by his brother during a family argument in Egypt’s North Sinai province, while their father was wounded as he tried to intervene, according to local reports.
The incident unfolded inside the family home in El Arish after an argument escalated and the suspect allegedly took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his brother in the chest.
The victim suffered cardiac arrest and died from his injuries, according to reports citing the initial investigation.
Their 58-year-old father attempted to stop the attack and was also stabbed in the abdomen. He was taken to El Arish General Hospital for treatment. The victim’s body was transferred to the hospital morgue under the authority of prosecutors.
Police detained the suspect and referred the case to investigators. Local reports said he faces accusations of murder and attempted murder as authorities continue examining the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Reports have described the suspect as having a mental health condition, although authorities were still examining his psychological state and had not publicly established what role, if any, it played in the attack.
The killing carried an additional layer of tragedy for the family. Residents told local media that the victim had been preparing to marry the following month and that preparations for the marital home had already been completed.
What had been preparations for a wedding were abruptly replaced by mourning, as investigators continued to determine the sequence of events and the motive behind the violence.