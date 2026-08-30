The dispute turned violent, with one brother allegedly stabbing the other during the fight
Dubai: A family dispute over who should care for an elderly mother ended with one brother stabbing the other four times in Cairo’s Maadi district, leaving him in critical condition, according to initial investigations.
Investigators said the argument began over responsibility for looking after the mother, with both brothers insisting they were better placed to care for her.
One of them, a mechanic, also accused his brother’s wife of treating their mother poorly, according to local reports.
The disagreement escalated into a physical fight, during which the mechanic allegedly used a knife against his brother.
The victim suffered one stab wound to the back and three to the thigh and was taken to Mabarra Maadi Hospital in critical condition.
Police officers were sent to the scene after receiving a report of the incident and arrested the suspect, who was taken into custody for legal proceedings.
According to the initial investigation, the suspect admitted carrying out the attack and told investigators that repeated disputes with his brother over their mother’s care, along with his concerns about how she was being treated, had led to the confrontation.
Prosecutors are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and are taking statements from those involved before determining any further legal action.