Victims were suspects’ mother, two sisters and two brothers, whose bodies found in well
Dubai: Two brothers have been arrested after five members of their family, including their mother, two sisters and two brothers, were found dead in a deep well in Tehran, with reports citing financial disputes and an inheritance as the motive.
The bodies were recovered from a well in the Simon Bolivar area of north-west Tehran after investigators examining the family’s disappearance focused their attention on the two brothers. Reports differ over the precise depth of the well, describing it as roughly 20 to 26 metres deep.
The investigation took a significant turn after the brothers went to police over the alleged theft of family jewellery worth billions of tomans.
Their account and the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of other family members prompted detectives to scrutinise them more closely, according to Iranian reports.
The brothers were subsequently questioned over the missing family members, and reports said they admitted involvement in the killings.
The victims were identified as their mother, two sisters and two brothers.
Investigators said the bodies had been placed in sacks and concealed in the well. Initial accounts cited financial disputes and an attempt to obtain the family inheritance as the motive.
The five bodies were later removed from the well as police continued examining the circumstances of the deaths, the role of each suspect and what happened to the family’s assets.
The head of Tehran Province’s judiciary has ordered a detailed investigation into the case. Iranian judicial reporting said one detained suspect had confessed to killing his mother, two brothers and two sisters, while proceedings remain under way to establish the full sequence of events and the responsibility of those involved.