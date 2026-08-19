Hayden Panettiere's death: Boyfriend and his brother were present at apartment, police report reveals

According to the Associated Press, in her memoir This Is Me, published in May, Panettiere reflected candidly on Hickerson's incarceration and her hope that it might change him: "I wanted Brian to be in jail just long enough to scare him, but not long enough where'd he become a worse person. I needed him to admit his wrongs and change because of them, but I didn't want to traumatise him in an irreversible way." She also described choosing to release her anger and work toward forgiveness, recalling how the two first connected in 2018 at a West Hollywood restaurant.