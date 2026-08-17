'I lost half of my soul': How Hayden Panettiere carried the grief after brother's death in 2023

Months later, on what would have been his 31st birthday, she shared a childhood photo of the two of them together, writing: "My little brother Jansen would've turned 31 today. He was a remarkable human being. He was wise beyond his years and operated at a higher spiritual level than anyone I've ever met. He was everything that is good and pure in this world. I miss him every single day but I know his spirit is always near, watching over and protecting me and my family. I love you to infinity and beyond J and we will be together again one day."