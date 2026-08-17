'Both ice princesses gone': Hayden Panettiere's death at 36 sparks fan grief, remembering her best roles

Fans mourn Hayden Panettiere, revisiting Ice Princess and Scream legacy
Fans across social media are reeling from the news that Hayden Panettiere has died at 36, with many describing themselves as being in shock, absolutely crushed, and struggling to process the loss of an actress who shaped so much of their childhood and teenage years.
"I genuinely can't believe I'm reading this," one fan wrote. "Devastated doesn't even cover it." Others echoed similar sentiments, describing the news as gutting and impossible to process, with many saying they'd had to read the headline twice to make sure it was real.
For a significant number of fans, the grief carries an added, painful layer: Panettiere's death comes roughly a year and a half after the death of her Ice Princess co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg, who died in February 2025 at age 39. The two starred alongside each other in the beloved 2005 Disney film, playing rival figure skaters navigating friendship, ambition, and first love on the ice.
'Both Ice Princesses gone,' one widely shared post read, capturing a sentiment echoed across timelines and comment sections. "This movie raised so many of us and now they're both gone. It doesn't feel real." Fans have been revisiting clips and stills from the film, calling it a gutting coincidence that two stars from the same cherished coming-of-age movie have now passed away within a relatively short span of each other.
Alongside the Ice Princess tributes, fans have also been flooding social media with memories of Panettiere's turn as Kirby Reed in the Scream franchise, a role widely regarded as one of her most beloved. Many pointed to her scenes in Scream 4 as standout horror moments, praising her sharp, self-aware energy in a franchise built on genre-savvy characters. Others highlighted her return in Scream VI, with fans noting how much they'd enjoyed seeing Kirby's story continue years later. Compilation clips of her best Scream moments have circulated widely, with fans calling her one of the most underrated parts of the franchise's legacy.
Between the Heroes fandom, the Nashville faithful, and horror fans mourning Kirby Reed, tributes have poured in from every corner of her fanbase, all converging on the same shared disbelief that she's gone, and at just 36.
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