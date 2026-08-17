'Both ice princesses gone': Hayden Panettiere's death at 36 sparks fan grief, remembering her best roles

Alongside the Ice Princess tributes, fans have also been flooding social media with memories of Panettiere's turn as Kirby Reed in the Scream franchise, a role widely regarded as one of her most beloved. Many pointed to her scenes in Scream 4 as standout horror moments, praising her sharp, self-aware energy in a franchise built on genre-savvy characters. Others highlighted her return in Scream VI, with fans noting how much they'd enjoyed seeing Kirby's story continue years later. Compilation clips of her best Scream moments have circulated widely, with fans calling her one of the most underrated parts of the franchise's legacy.