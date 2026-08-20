Neutrogena faces boycott calls after Hayden Panettiere’s death and claims over postpartum depression firing

Panettiere elaborated on the split in a May appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast, where she described her partnership with Neutrogena, saying the brand's morals clause had a significant impact on her life as a teenager under constant paparazzi scrutiny, covering everything from a cigarette she smoked to a bad outfit or a critical comment about her appearance. Reflecting on the timing of her firing, she said it was the last thing she expected the company to let her go over: "Of all the things to... that they would fire me over, this was the last thing that I thought they would ever fire me over."