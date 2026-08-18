'Hayden Panettiere was our tornado, and the sun': Nashville co-stars mourn actress's sudden death

He described their years of hard work turning into genuine friendship, full of laughter even as their characters navigated heavy storylines. Esten praised her talent and the way she poured her own charisma and humor into the role despite whatever personal struggles she carried, calling it "a great gift" to have acted, sung, and simply been friends with her. He added that she was especially warm toward his wife, Patty, joking that she may have liked Patty more than him, before closing with a prayer for her family and everyone mourning her loss.