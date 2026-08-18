Autopsy finds no trauma as officials probe cause of Hayden Panettiere’s death
An autopsy on Hayden Panettiere has ruled out physical trauma as a factor in her death, though officials say the exact cause remains under investigation.
"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," he said. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen. We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss."
Timeline from the coroner's office
The Greenville County Coroner's Office laid out the sequence of events in a statement to Page Six: "On August 16, 2026, at approximately 1:51 PM, a 911 call was received regarding a reported cardiac arrest."
"First responders and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and located a female in cardiac arrest. EMS personnel initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased at 2:32 PM."
Both the coroner's office and the Greenville City Police Department responded to the scene. Officials confirmed her identity: "The decedent has been identified as Hayden Lesley Panettiere, 36, of California. Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying."
Regarding the autopsy itself, the statement noted: "An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death." Additional testing is planned, and the case remains open, with the coroner's office declining to share further details while the investigation continues.
What the 911 call revealed
Dispatch audio obtained by Page Six captured responders referencing a possible "overdose" around 1:51 PM, with confirmation that "CPR was in progress" on an "unidentified female" in cardiac arrest. TMZ reported that despite efforts to revive her, Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 PM.
Family left behind
Panettiere is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. Klitschko has since returned to his native Ukraine with their daughter.
Her family has faced tragedy before: her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, died in February 2023 at age 28 from an undiagnosed heart condition.
Viola Davis, who starred with Panettiere in 2016 courtroom drama film Custody, shared a tribute on Instagram: "What an amazing talent you were... so gifted."
Panettiere's close friend One Tree Hill star Bethany Joy-Lenz, who had known her since she was a child actress, said she was "crushed" by her death.
She wrote: "I knew the wild little blonde. Was she nine? Ten? I was eighteen. She ran through the Screen Gem studio hallways at 222 E44th St. laughing and playing games in between blocking and camera rehearsals.
"Long, unruly curls trailing behind her. She knew her lines and everyone else's. Her intelligence was astonishing. She understood scenes and nuance and human struggle like no child I'd ever seen on camera. And she'd sit with you for a great conversation, then giggle and go play."
She added: "It's too young and there's still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surround by love. I'm sorry for every moment I didn't reach out or check in. This can't be real."
Cruel Intentions actress Selma Blair said: "I love you. Don't be gone. Please."