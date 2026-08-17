A look back at Hayden Panettiere’s final weeks: Her memoir, bestseller milestone and final Instagram post

Back in 2024, when she first announced the project was underway, she spoke with PEOPLE about what she hoped readers would take from it: "You may laugh a little, cry a little, but most importantly, you'll hopefully finish it feeling inspired. I've grown so much from my experiences. I hope that this opportunity to further elaborate on that journey may provide a little comfort for those who have faced similar challenges. I'm truly grateful for every lesson, and for the woman I have become today."