A look back at Hayden Panettiere’s final weeks: Her memoir, bestseller milestone and final Instagram post

Fans mourn Hayden Panettiere as memoir success marks poignant final chapter
The entertainment world is mourning Hayden Panettiere, who died unexpectedly on Sunday at just 36 years old. The actress had built a career spanning decades, with standout roles in Heroes, Nashville, and Remember the Titans.
A representative for the actress confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen."
In the months leading up to her death, Panettiere had been visibly energised online, documenting stops along the book tour for her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, released on May 19.
Her very last post to Instagram came on July 27 — a photo taken with photographer Randall Slavin, the two of them smiling together. She captioned it simply: "Good times and good friends @randallslavin."
Following news of her passing, Slavin reshared that same photo to his Instagram Stories, adding a brief farewell: "Peace be with you, H."
The weeks before her death had marked something of a comeback for Panettiere after a long period out of the public eye. Her memoir had climbed to No. 4 on a major best-seller list, a milestone she celebrated on May 27 with visible excitement: "Ahhhh!!! @newyorktimes bestseller list!!! What a wild ride this has been. Thank you ALL for all the support! 🙌🏻"
This Is Me: A Reckoning traced Panettiere's path from child actress to adult performer navigating fame's darker corners, touching on her battles with alcoholism and depression, time spent in abusive relationships, and the broader toll of growing up under Hollywood's spotlight.
Back in 2024, when she first announced the project was underway, she spoke with PEOPLE about what she hoped readers would take from it: "You may laugh a little, cry a little, but most importantly, you'll hopefully finish it feeling inspired. I've grown so much from my experiences. I hope that this opportunity to further elaborate on that journey may provide a little comfort for those who have faced similar challenges. I'm truly grateful for every lesson, and for the woman I have become today."