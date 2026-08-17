GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

A look back at Hayden Panettiere’s final weeks: Her memoir, bestseller milestone and final Instagram post

Fans mourn Hayden Panettiere as memoir success marks poignant final chapter

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US actress Hayden Panettiere at the "Emmy Nominees Night" event hosted by the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA in West Hollywood, California, on September 10, 2022.
US actress Hayden Panettiere at the "Emmy Nominees Night" event hosted by the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA in West Hollywood, California, on September 10, 2022.
AFP-MICHAEL TRAN

The entertainment world is mourning Hayden Panettiere, who died unexpectedly on Sunday at just 36 years old. The actress had built a career spanning decades, with standout roles in Heroes, Nashville, and Remember the Titans.

A representative for the actress confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

A season of renewal

In the months leading up to her death, Panettiere had been visibly energised online, documenting stops along the book tour for her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, released on May 19.

Her very last post to Instagram came on July 27 — a photo taken with photographer Randall Slavin, the two of them smiling together. She captioned it simply: "Good times and good friends @randallslavin."

Following news of her passing, Slavin reshared that same photo to his Instagram Stories, adding a brief farewell: "Peace be with you, H."

Career momentum before her death

The weeks before her death had marked something of a comeback for Panettiere after a long period out of the public eye. Her memoir had climbed to No. 4 on a major best-seller list, a milestone she celebrated on May 27 with visible excitement: "Ahhhh!!! @newyorktimes bestseller list!!! What a wild ride this has been. Thank you ALL for all the support! 🙌🏻"

The story behind her memoir

This Is Me: A Reckoning traced Panettiere's path from child actress to adult performer navigating fame's darker corners, touching on her battles with alcoholism and depression, time spent in abusive relationships, and the broader toll of growing up under Hollywood's spotlight.

Back in 2024, when she first announced the project was underway, she spoke with PEOPLE about what she hoped readers would take from it: "You may laugh a little, cry a little, but most importantly, you'll hopefully finish it feeling inspired. I've grown so much from my experiences. I hope that this opportunity to further elaborate on that journey may provide a little comfort for those who have faced similar challenges. I'm truly grateful for every lesson, and for the woman I have become today."

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

For a significant number of fans, the grief carries an added, painful layer: Panettiere's death comes roughly a year and a half after the death of her Ice Princess co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg, who died in February 2025 at age 39.

Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: Fans remember her roles

39m ago2m read
FILE - Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of "Blonde," on Sept. 13, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

1h ago2m read
‘I’ll always give my best every single time,’ says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after historic India debut in the second T20I against England on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI/X

Hayden backs Sooryavanshi for short, long formats

2m read
Report says absenteeism, late arrivals and schedule changes during the tournament disrupted businesses across the United States.

World Cup fever knocked $11.7b off US productivity

2m read